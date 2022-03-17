NP-Liberty standout junior wrestler Kohen Lehman’s postseason run came to a close in Hershey at the PIAA Class AA State Championships on Thursday, March 10 to Saturday, March 12 where he finished 0-2 to bring his impressive 2021-2022 season to a close.
Lehman would face off in his first matchup of the weekend against Somerset’s Rowan Holmes in the 172-pound bracket against the 27-12 freshman wrestler.
Lehman would battle it out in a low-scoring affair but was unable to score effectively on the Somerset wrestler as he fell by a decision of 5-1 to push himself into a win-or-go-home situation in his next matchup.
Later in the day, Lehman would take on Palisades’ sophomore Daniel Haubet who came into the tournament boasting a 29-12 record.
Though both wrestlers battled back-and-forth in the match, Haubet would eventually come away with a victory as he took down Lehman in an extremely competitive match that went down to the wire by a score of 8-5.
The loss dropped Lehman out of the tournament without a medal on the first day and ended the junior’s impressive season for the Mounties in the State Tournament.
Though he didn’t come away with a win, Lehman still finished off an extremely successful junior year where he went 32-8 on the season and moved his career-win total to 66 with a strong chance to reach 100 wins in his senior year.
He currently sits with a record of 66-27 (a 71% win-percentage) and two-straight appearances in the State Tournament and will be one of the top returning wrestlers in the 172-pound division as he moves into his senior year and looks to continue to improve as he has every season of his career so far.
Lehman will be a wrestler to watch and a wrestler who will be expected to compete for a state medal in his final season for the Mounties.