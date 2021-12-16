The North Penn-Liberty wrestling team started off their 2021-2022 season with a successful trip to Bloomsburg on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Darren Klingerman Invitational where, despite only having eight wrestlers on the team, took home fifth-place as a team with eight wrestlers reaching a podium.
The group was headlined by standout 172-pound wrestler, Kohen Lehman, who blazed through the competition with four wins on the day.
He topped Aidan Myers (Schuykill Haven) by a 8-2 decision, Corey King by a technical fall (Sugar Valley Rural) in the Championship Quarterfinals, pinned Cole Eberts (Tamaqua) and won by an injury default victory over Landon Lorson (South Williamsport) to take home first place in the 172-pound bracket.
With Lehman coming off an impressive season in 2020-2021, he continued to show he is one of the best in the area and District Four during his first action back to the mat as he looks to capture a possible State Medal.
Finishing with a third place podium spot on the day for Liberty was Brayden Pequignot who picked up wins over Konner Kerr (Troy), Nochlas Webb (Crestwood) and Aiden Schiler (Tamaqua) as the Mountie went 3-1 on the day and found himself on the podium in third place.
Pequignot is poised for another strong season as he will be a wrestler to watch in the 106-pound weight class with a lot of potential in his division.
Also grabbing a top-three finish on the podiums was Cale Wagner, who took home bronze in the 120-pound division with wins over Devon Poe (Bradford), Kruz McCusker (Sullivan County) and Damien Kilmas (Mount Carmel).
Also taking a top-five finish for Liberty was Gaven Sexauer, who bounced back after a first round pin to Lincon Bibia in the 189-pound bracket, and beat Bibia later on to claim his spot.
After losing in the opening round, he would win four of his next five matches with a decision victory over James DeAndrea (Berwick), a pin over John Buday (Tamaqua), a pin over Gavyn Cunningham (Berwick), a loss by pin to Lane Lusk (South Williamsport and would finish his day with a win in the fifth-place match against Bibia, avenging his first loss of the day.
Both Easton Pequignot (106-pound) and Riley Oaks (113-pound) found themselves on the podium as well with seventh-place finishes as well.
The full results from the DKI Tournament and Canton meet are listed below.
DKI Invitational
Championship Round 1
113 - Riley Oaks pinned Nick Ortiz (Mahanoy), 0:25
120 - Cale Wagner pinned Damien Klimas (Mount Carmel), 2:47
126 - Brody Boyce (Tamaqua) pinned Trinity Robinson, 3:43
160 - Easton Pequignot pinned Jesse James (Bloomsburg), 00:53
172 - Kohen Lehman dec. Aidan Myers (Schuylkill Haven), 8-2
189 - Lincon Bibla (Crestwood) pinned Gaven Sexauer, 02:38
215 - George Valentine maj. dec. Joe Lagaza (Mahanoy), 13-2
Consolation Round 2
189 - Gaven Sexauer dec. James DeAndrea (Berwick), 4-2
Consolation Round 3
113 - Riley Oaks pinned Gavin Thomas (Hanover Area), 00:45
126 - Anthony Kalapach (Berwick) pinned Trinity Robinson, 02:02
160 - Easton Pequignot pinned Kaden Hine (Mount Carmel), 02:36
189 - Gaven Sexauer pinned John Buday (Tamaqua), 01:52
215 - George Valentine pinned Justin Weidner (Mount Carmel), 03:00
Championship Quarterfinals
106 - Brayden Pequignot pinned Aiden Schlier (Tamaqua), 3:46
113 - Weston Pisarchick (Brockway) pinned Riley Oaks, 3:25
120 - Cale Wagner dec. Devon Poe (Bradford), 7-4
160 - Tyler Whary (Shamokin) pinned Easton Pequignot, 4:55
172 - Kohen Lehman won by tech. fall over Corey King (Sugar Valley Rural)
215 - Ryan Casella (South Williamsport) pinned George Valentine, 05:11
Consolation Round 4
113 - Riley Oaks dec. Rocky Finnegan (Sullivan County), 2-1
160 - Alexander Roberts (Central Columbia) pinned Easton Pequignot, 02:33
189 - Gaven Sexauer pinned Gavyn Cunningham (Berwick), 02:15
215 - Austin Bryson (Warrior Run) pinned George Valentine, 01:27
Championship Semifinals
106 - Kaden Shay (S. Williamsport) won by tech. fall over B. Pequignot, 19-3
120 - Gabe Erbe (Tamaqua) dec. Cale Wagner, 3-2
172 - Kohen Lehman pinned Cole Eberts (Tamaqua), 1:56
Consolation Semifinals
106 - Brayden Pequignot pinned Nicholas Webb (Crestwood), 3:58
113 - Riley Oaks pinned Caleb Schwenk (Troy), 2:03
120 - Cale Wagner maj. dec. Kruz McCusker (Sullivan County), 8-0
189 - Lane Lusk (South Williamsport) pinned Gaven Sexauer, 2:02
Seventh Place
160 - Easton Pequignot pinned Trenton Morrison (South Williamsport), 4:35
215 - George Valentine dec. Donavin Albert (Tamaqua), 3-1
Fifth Place
189 - Gaven Sexauer pinned Lincon Bibla (Crestwood), 3:29
Third Place
106 - Brayden Pequignot pinned Konner Kerr (Troy), 4:31
113 - Kayvan Shams (South Williamsport) maj. dec. Riley Oaks, 11-0
120 - Cale Wagner dec. Devon Poe (Bradford), 3-0
Championship Finals
172 - Kohen Lehman won by inj. def. over Landon Lorson (South Williamsport)