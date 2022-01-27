The North Penn-Liberty Mounties wrestling team (6-8) hosted a dual-meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Blossburg where they split matches coming up with a 54-6 win over Sayre and a 52-18 loss to the Canton Warriors.
In their matchup with Sayre, only one wrestler would take the mat as the Mounties would grab forfeit wins in the 160-pound, 172-pound, 215-pound, 106-pound, 113-pound, 120-pound, 138-pound, and 152-pound divisions during the match.
There were no matches wrestled in the 132-pound, 285-pound, and 145-pound divisions as well.
The only wrestler to take the mat was Liberty’s Gaven Sexauer who was able to finish Joshua Wilson quickly in a 3:08 pin.
In their match with Canton, four Liberty wrestlers would pick up wins as Sexauer would get his second pin of the day in the 189-pound class with a 4:45 finish against Riley Parker.
Kohen Lehman would continue his dominant season as well, as the 172-pound wrestler would pick up a major decision win over Brenen Taylor by a score of 11-1.
Cale Wagner would grab a win over Cayden Miller by tech. fall in the 120-pound division while Brayden Pequignot would also grab a decision win over Lyle Vermilya by a score of 8-4 to round out the winners for the Liberty team.
Liberty forfeited matches in the 132-pound, 138-pound, and 145-pound divisions while Geoge Valentine, Sophia Domenech, Ryan Mayall, and Easton Pequignot would all fall by pins against Canton.
Trinity Robinson would fall to Holden Ward by a major decision of 10-2 to round out the performers for Liberty on the day.
The full match results are listed below.
Liberty vs. Sayre:
160 - Easton Pequignot won by forfeit (6-0)
172 - Kohen Lehman won by forfeit (12-0)
189 - Gaven Sexauer pinned Joshua Wilson, 3:08 (18-0)
215 - George Valentine won by forfeit (24-0)
285 - No match (24-0)
106 - Brayden Pequignot won by forfeit (30-0)
113 - Sophia Domenech won by forfeit (36-0)
120 - Cale Wagner won by forfeit (42-0)
126 - Trinity Robinson won by forfeit (48-0)
132 - No match (48-0)
138 - Cameron McCutcheon won by forfeit (48-6)
145 - No match (48-6)
152 - Ryan Mayall won by forfeit (54-6)
Liberty vs. Canton:
172 - Kohen Lehman maj. dec. Brenen Taylor, 11-1 (0-4)
189 - Gaven Sexauer pinned Riley Parker, 4:45 (0-10)
215 - Conner Davis pinned George Valentine, 4:31 (6-10)
285 - Mason Nelson won by forfeit (12-10)
106 - Brayden Pequignot dec. Lyle Vermilya, 8-4 (12-13)
113 - Cohen Landis pinned Sophia Domenech, 1:04 (18-13)
120 - Cale Wagner won by tech. fall over Cayden Miller, 16-0 5:45 (18-18)
126 - Holden Ward maj. dec. Trinity Robinson, 10-2 (22-18)
132 - Ryland Sakers won by forfeit (28-18)
138 - Hudson Ward won by forfeit (34-18)
145 - Victor Vazquez won by forfeit (40-18)
152 - Bailey Ferguson pinned Ryan Mayall, 0:37 (46-18)
160 - Hayden Ward pinned Easton Pequignot, 1:16 (52-18)