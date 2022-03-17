NP-Liberty Mounties Trinity Robinson capped off a spectacular season in 2021-2022 with a fourth-place finish in Harrisburg at the 2022 MyHouse PA Girls’ High School State Wrestling Tournament in the 124-pound weight class on Sunday, March 13, and also took home a Regional Central Title a week earlier.
During her postseason run, Robinson competed at the Central Regional Tournament in Lancaster where she finished with a perfect 3-0 record to move on to the State Wrestling Tournament.
Robinson pulled out wins against Gettysburg’s Montana Lewis where she picked up a win by fall in just 2:40 for her first win of the day. She would follow it up with yet another victory over a Gettysburg opponent as she took down Zalika Roberts in a major decision in an impressive 13-0 win.
In the Championship Finals, she would once again pick up a decision victory to grab the title with a lopsided 10-5 victory of Manheim Township’s Isabella Baccio and move on to the State Championships at the Central Dauphin High School.
At States, Robinson would come away with fourth-place out of 22 competing female wrestlers in her weight class.
In the first round, Robinson would continue to roll as she picked up a fall in just 1:51 in the first round and just 14 seconds into the match would pick up a second-round victory to move into the Quarterfinal Match.
In that matchup, Robinson would continue to cruise through her postseason as she won her fifth-straight postseason win in a major decision of 11-0 to make her way to the Semis during the tournament.
In the Semifinals, Robinson would taste defeat for the first time in her run as she dropped the match by fall to the second-place finisher in Downingtown West’s Sienna Landrum in 4:34 to push her into the Consolation Semis.
In the Consolation bracket, Robinson would bounce back with a win by fall in less than two minutes to give herself a chance to grab a bronze medal during the tournament.
In the Third-place match, Robinson would take on Isabella Devito representing Kiski Area but be unable to pick up the win as she was topped by a decision by a count of 9-2 to end the sophomore’s incredible season and give her a fourth-place finish on the day.
Robinson, who is just a sophomore, finished her season with a 7-15 overall record and a 7-2 record in the postseason and will be a wrestler to watch in the upcoming seasons for the Liberty team.