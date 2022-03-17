Senior Williamson Warrior wrestler Mikey Sipps competed in the PIAA Class AA Wrestling State Championships in Hershey from Thursday, March 110 to Saturday, March 12 and was unable to reach a podium as he finished his day with a 1-2 record on the biggest stage of the season.
Sipps would compete in the 215-pound bracket during the tournament and found himself on the toughest side of the bracket that featured the eventual State Champ in his weight class as well as a plethora of other high-profile wrestlers that would make his road to a medal extremely difficult.
Sipps, who took home fourth-place during the Regional Tournament, opened up his day on Thursday in Hershey with a big matchup against Bishop McDevitt’s Michael Gontis who finished his season with a 22-13 record.
During the match, Sipps would grab the second State win of his impressive career as he took down Gontis in a high-scoring match by an 11-5 decision to keep his hopes alive for a medal at the State level.
With the win, Sipps moved on to the next round of wrestlers where he would stare down another daunting task as he took on the eventual 215-pound State Champ in Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer during his first day of competition.
Pitzer was able to finish off Sipps quickly during the contest, pinned the Williamson senior in just 45 seconds, and moved him into the Consolation rounds on Friday where he would need to claw his way back if he hoped to grab a State medal.
On Friday, Sipps would once again get a rough draw in terms of an opponent as he matched up with the 39-7 Abraham Keep from Girard who ended up finishing with a fourth-place finish during the weekend.
Sipps put together a valiant effort against one of the best wrestlers on his side of the bracket but was eventually toppled in a low-scoring match as Keep picked up a 7-2 decision win over Sipps that ended his season.
Despite not placing at States, Sipps put together an impressive season and career where he captured 88 total wins as a Warrior and had by far his best season as a senior where he racked up a 33-10 record.
His overall career record sits at 88-46 (a winning percentage of 65.7%) and improved his win-totals every season as he improved to put together his best season ever as a senior.
Sipps also was able to grab a second-place finish in Sectionals, a fifth-place finish in Sectionals, and also a fourth-place finish at Regionals to end his career for Williamson.