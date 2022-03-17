HERSHEY -- Senior 285-pound heavyweight Williamson Warrior wrestler Kade Sottolano competed in the 2021-2022 PIAA Class AA State Championship Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, March 10 through Saturday, March 12 where he was able to end his high school wrestling career with a fourth-place finish and a medal to cap off an incredible career.
“It’s been crazy because as a freshman I was taking a lot of bumps in the road and not wrestling that much,” Sottolano said of the beginning of his career. “Coming in my freshman year and getting my butt kicked made me want to put the work in. I had a good sophomore season and went 28-7, but it wasn’t as good as I wanted. I saw the improvement and I really liked that feeling... In my junior year, I took a step up…I knew I was good enough to place at states and then the injury came.”
Sottolano capped off a career that included a 107-34 overall record (a 0.759 winning percentage) and a record of 38-4 in his senior year that was concluded with a coveted spot on the podium after a disappointing end to his junior season that saw his chances to pick up hardware in Hershey dashed due to an injury in the postseason.
“Not knowing if I could still wrestle, I was scared,” Sottolano said of returning to the mat after his injury. “Being able to come back and placing fourth, it wasn’t exactly what I wanted but it does show that anything is possible.”
Sottolano proved that through hard work and dedication, anything can be achieved, and from being in surgery just one year ago to standing on a podium this past weekend, the Williamson wrestler defied the odds and placed fourth in the State Championships, a feat rarely achieved.
“I would say the biggest thing I took away from the States is that now I know I can wrestle with anyone,” Sottolano said. “Every kid that finished ahead of me had more time on the mat and I know that… I’m just going to keep focusing on wrestling going into college because it’s where I have the most potential… It’s going to take years to get to that top level, it’s not just going to happen overnight. “
After being able to recover from his devastating shoulder injury heading into this year, Sottolano was able to put together an incredible season that featured third-place finishes in both the District 4 Wrestling Tournament and the Northeast Regional Tournament while finishing things off with his first-ever medal with a fourth-place finish at States.
During his time in Hershey, Sottolano would come into the tournament with a first-round bye and faced off against Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton who entered the day with a 35-10 record on the season but was no match for the senior standout as Sottolano who was able to squeak out a low-scoring 3-0 decision to keep his chase for a State medal alive after the first day of competition.
“I was super nervous. I was really tired after the first period and I was really happy to get it out of the way,” Sottolano said of his first-round win. “Honestly I was just happy to get it out of the way and get on with the tournament.”
Going into his second day, Sottolano would face one of the top wrestlers on his side of the bracket in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell, who was the eventual State Champion and would suffer his first loss of the tournament as Robell came away with a pin over Sottolano in 5:33 and force Sottolano to begin wrestling for his life as he continued his chase for a top medal.
“So I go into the semifinals match and I knew that kid was better than me right now,” Sottolano said of matching up with the eventual State Champ. “I fully accept that. He is a strong kid who has done it for a long time and he deserved to win the State Title. But, it feels good to stay in the match with him. “
Though Sottolano wasn’t able to pick up the win, he was able to gauge himself against the top level of competition in the State and was able to use it as a learning moment as he prepares himself to try and compete at the next level.
“I just learned that I have to put more time in,” Sottolano said. “He wrestles eight or nine months of the year and has been doing it for like six years. He didn’t blow me out of the water, but he;’s tough and good and it taught me that there’s a lot of work to be done. He’s not superhuman, he just puts in the work... One of the biggest things I figured out against him is that no one is superhuman.”
Sottolano would bounce back quickly in his next round of wrestling on Friday and would face off against Faith Christian Academy’s Leo Muzika who sat with a 35-12 record on the season, and Sottolano would step up in a big way.
The Williamson wrestler would come away with a big 5-1 win and move on to Saturday as he looked to continue his incredible postseason run.
“It was good. I was pretty calm going into that match and I wrestled decently,” Sottolano said. “He was another good opponent and it was great to get another win over him.
On Saturday in the Championship rounds, Sottolano would face off against an extremely familiar opponent in Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich but was once again unable to upset one of the top wrestlers in District 4 during the match in the Third and Fourth Place bout as he dropped the contest and was pinned in 1:52.
Sottolano has had his battles with Ulrich in the past, but was once again unable to claim a victory over one of his District 4 rivals and finished his career 0-4 against the eventual bronze medal winner.
“This is the one I was disappointed about, I wasn’t ready to wrestle,” Sottolano said of falling to Ulrich. “It’s the one match I wish I could take back in the tournament. He is not unbeatable…. It’s a tough style to wrestle against and I just haven’t been able to pick up a win against him.”
Even with the loss, Sottolano claimed his first-ever State Medal with a fourth-place finish and capped off an impressive comeback season and capped off his career with the best finish for any area wrestler during his weekend in Hershey.
He and his teammate Mikey Sipps and coaches Jason Hungerford and Dave Wilcox provided the senior wrestler with memories that will last forever, as well as knowing that for this season, Sottolano was one of the best in the State.
“It was great, honestly spending time with me, Mikey (Sipps), Dave (Wilcox), and (Jason) Hungerford was one of the best times of my life,” Sottolano said of his experience in Hershey. “Spending it with Mikey has got the be the best way to go out… I already miss it and the whole team. I enjoy every single one of them. We pick on each other a lot but it’s all in good fun. We work hard in practice but we all get along great.”
Sottolano leaves behind an extremely impressive resume as a Williamson wrestler with over 100 wins and a State Medal for his school, a feat that has been rarely achieved in the school’s history.
“It means a lot, but it’s just the beginning of my wrestling career,” Sottolano said of his legacy as a wrestler in Williamson. “I came into eighth grade and wasn’t sure if I wanted to wrestle. After these last five years, I couldn’t live without it. It’s like an appetizer, it’s nice but it’s just the beginning.”
As a wrestler with aspirations of competing at the next level, Sottolano knows the work is never done. As he continues to chase the dream of competing in the sport he loves, he knows that there is a long road ahead, but the work is part of the fun to improve in his craft.
“It’s nice to have that success but I have to keep putting in the hard work,” Sottolano said. “Now it’s time to get more serious, but still try to have fun.”