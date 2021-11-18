It has been a long journey for senior Williamson Warrior wrestler and Cowanesque Valley student Kade Sottolano to make his return to the wrestling mat.
To understand the full scope of his triumphant return in the 2021-2022 season, one must go back to the beginning of the 2020 football season where he suffered the first setback on his journey.
On Sept. 10, 2020, the Indians hosted Bucktail in the first scrimmage of the year. Kade was set to have a dominant season as the 6’4” junior entered the year.
A physical and imposing defensive and offensive lineman, he would find himself having an issue with his shoulder for the first time.
“I did my rehab and went back in three weeks…,” Kade said. “It was just a dislocated shoulder. I had an idea that it may be that the labrum was torn, but we weren’t sure because we never did an MRI.”
A torn labrum can be a devastating injury for an athlete who uses strength and leverage, but Kade and those involved assumed it was just an issue with his shoulder popping out after being dislocated. After a short rehab, he returned to the sport.
Kade made it through the football season, but not without small reoccurances.
“Honestly, last year I just said ‘I’ll just keep popping it back in’ and I had no fear,” Kade said.
Kade made it through the season and was set to start his 2021 wrestling campaign, a place where he excelled in the past and was expected to be one of the best heavyweights in the entire region.
With the work and dedication that he put in to reach that point, it was hard for his family and coach not to worry that the physically dominating athlete was not at 100%.
“It was hard to watch sometimes,” Kade’s father, Matt Sottolano explained. “Knowing the work they put in and how they compete to do well was the hardest part. Just knowing how much hard work he put in.”
Kade had made it through despite the injury and had an extremely impressive junior season as one of the best wrestlers in District 4.
He finished the regular season with a dominant record of 21-1 and a full head of steam heading into the postseason. He gave little thought to the lingering shoulder injury.
He stormed through the Sectionals with a first place finish, a third in Districts and was ready to roll as he went to Regionals feeling not only comfortable and healthy but confident.
“So I was just trying to kind of get through the season and keep winning matches,” Kade said. “Then when I got to the Sectionals, Regionals, and Districts I was trying to dominate. I had my best week of practice going into Regionals and I felt really good.”
With the postseason going so smoothly, the young wrestler had no inkling of what lay around the corner.
“At the end of wrestling and by the time we got to Districts and Regionals, I wasn’t even worried about it anymore,” Matt said. “He was lifting pretty much normally besides bench press, which was one thing they said to avoid. He was doing most of the lifting things that he wanted to do at that point.”
All of that changed in the second round of Regionals.
After wrestling well in his first match, Kade felt ready to avenge one of the few losses he had on the season as he took on Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich, who bested him in overtime earlier in the year.
“I wanted to win, but what I wanted to do was dominate,” Kade said. “I lost to the kid from Mifflinburg (Ulrich) and lost in overtime. He’s pretty good, but that made me angry. I had a good span of good matches where I wrestled kids and dominated pretty well. I was much more fluid and stuff.”
His hot streak continued in his match with Ulrich.
“I wasn’t winning in the scorebook but I was dominating the pace of the match,” Kade said. “I felt really good. He’s very strong and hard to move, but I was more relaxed and I wasn’t as tense for this match, so I was moving him better.”
That’s when things took a less-than-ideal turn.
Kade took his opponent down and pushed his opponent’s hand down on his shoulder to get an angle. At that moment, he knew something was wrong.
“At that moment I just felt it pop out,” Kade said. “When it happened, the first thing I thought was is that ‘I am going to need surgery.’ The second thing I thought was that I have to get it popped back in because it hurts so much.”
And in a second, the junior’s postseason run was over. But the journey back onto the mat had just begun.
“At first it was kind of just a shock because I just didn’t expect it,” his father said. “But I saw the look on his face and the way he turned to me, I knew what had happened, and I just felt so much disappointment for him.”
He forfeited his match and had to pivot into rehab mode if he wanted to return to his prior form for his senior season.
“We had plans to wrestle over the summer,” Matt said. “He would be wrestling some of the kids he would see at the next level. So we were hoping for that, so just a lot of heartbreak is what I felt for him and for the things he wanted to do.”
The injury was much more serious than initially anticipated.
The labrum is a piece of rubbery tissue attached to the rim of the shoulder socket that helps keep the ball of the joint in place. When this cartilage is torn, called a labral tear, it requires surgery. But this was much worse than just a tear.
“They normally just go in and cut the other excess off and just anchor it,” Kade said. “We didn’t know how bad it was and even in the MRI, it didn’t show what was happening. They anchored what they could… And they tied down my joint capsule to protect it. It felt so tight, like really tight.”
After an arduous journey to get Kade into surgery on March 30, 2021, the rehab began. Kade was determined to get ready for the upcoming football season and be near 100% when wrestling began.
The timeline for recovering from this type of injury is months, not weeks. It would be a long process to return to his previous form.
“Recovery went normal for me like it was a normal process,” Kade said. “But it just felt long because normally it’s a little bit quicker than that for me.”
He continued to rehab with patience to be completely ready for the upcoming two seasons.
“He was taking it a bit slower,” Matt said. “In my mind, it was because he knew he wanted to play football and to wrestle and if that would have been you or I, going back to work, we wouldn’t need to progress faster. So he slowed down the weight lifting because he wanted to make sure.”
Kade enjoyed a solid rehab experience, crediting Levi Hewitt, a therapy assistant at UPMC Wellsboro, for helping him through the process.
“He’s a really good guy,” Kade said. “Levi and I just went and did two days a week and we worked my shoulder like crazy. He did all sorts of stuff because I had problems with the head of my bicep as well. We did that kind of stuff and he moved me along quick. He made it a lot easier for me because he speaks the language. He knows how to tell me stuff and it helped move me along quicker.”
The senior slowly started getting to where he needed to be, with limitations, heading into football. Not being able to participate in the drills at football camp and other activities was frustrating, but he had to let the process play out if he wanted to be ready for the year.
He made it through the preseason and slowly integrated into live drills. He would continue to progress as the season-opening scrimmage approached where he was set to play.
“It’s just part of the process,” Kade said. “Then we started doing live stuff, and I was just OK in practice. In the scrimmage it was bad. I lost sleep, I didn’t play well. I wasn’t focused on the game; I was focused on protecting it.”
After his first scrimmage, he now had a new hurdle to jump, this one mental rather than physical.
“I had a rough week after that,” Kade said. “I went to film going through things and breaking things down and then got over it I said I can’t do this again. I’d rather get hurt, and I just went with it and got used to things as the season went on.”
After a slow start, Kade dominated the season as one of District 4’s best offensive and defensive linemen. The senior racked up 60 tackles, seven sacks and anchored a unit that put up nearly 1,500 yards at a clip of 5.2 yards-per-carry.
With both the physical and mental hurdles cleared, he enters this wrestling season with a chance to make some real noise.
“I feel about 95% right now, I still have to get used to wrestling really good opponents,” Kade said. “I will keep working to that and working with Coach (Mike) Schmitt in the weight room to keep me healthy. And just keep on wrestling.”
Kade hasn’t seen the mat in almost a year, but he expects to be ready Saturday, Dec. 11 when the team travels to Northeast Bradford for the first meet of the season. He’s ready to compete without the lingering thoughts of re-injury.
“I haven’t had that feeling,” Kade said. “I think a lot of that is I don’t have pain anymore. In football, there were a lot of times I didn’t feel the best until week seven or eight. I wasn’t back to about 90% but it was still good. But I don’t have that fear anymore because everything is working the way it’s supposed to.”
With the fear gone, fans can expect to see Kade standing atop the podium as his triumphant return to the wrestling mat comes to head this season.
“I just want to go in and wrestle and dominate,” Kade said. “I just want to see what I can do. If I don’t win, I am just going to let it go. On to the next match and the next thing. The goal is always to win everything.”