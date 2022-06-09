WESTFIELD – Cowanesque Valley Indians standout senior athlete Kade Sottolano officially committed to continue his wrestling career at Division 1 Edinboro for the Fighting Scots this upcoming winter athletics season as he signed his National Letter of Intent here on Monday, June 6.
“It’s a really good wrestling school,” Sottolano commented on his choice to attend Edinboro. “There were a couple of others like West Virginia which was a good school too. But at the end of the day, Edinboro just felt like home, to be honest. I liked West Virginia when I visited but when I went to Edinboro it was just home and it was a good deal.”
Sottolano put together a stellar career athletically for the Indians during his time in high school, and with his sustained success in multiple sports, it came down to individuality and having the most potential to succeed on the next level.
“It’s a sport where I felt like I had the most potential,” Sottolano said. “I love football, and to be honest I had a lot of fun playing. But the individual aspect of wrestling, I just like it much better. I don’t want to say it’s ego, because it’s not, I just enjoy that aspect of the sport.”
During his time on the mat, Sottolano was outstanding in high school, compiling a career record in the heavy-weight division recording 107 total wins as opposed to only 34 losses, and capped off his career with a state medal and a third-place finish in the District 4 Tournament.
He will look to continue his success in Edinboro, and despite being a Division 1 program for wrestling, still has the advantage of boasting a small-school feel that he has enjoyed during his time competing and thriving in during his time at Cowanesque Valley.
He also had the advantage of having built a relationship with one of their coaches which helped him to land on Edinboro as his landing spot.
“There’s still a lot of kids, but the coaches were great,” Sottolano said. “ I had a really good relationship with one of their assistant coaches, he was a heavyweight for Edinboro and is a scout, so that was a big draw for me.”
As he heads into the next step of his athletic career, Sottolano has been singularly focused on wrestling for the first time in his career, and after being a three-sport athlete during high school will turn his attention to the mat full-time and thinks it will have a profound effect on his ability to be ready to perform once he gets into college.
“This is the first summer ever I can say I’m focused on just wrestling,” Sottolano said. “So I’ve been lifting as much as possible and I’ve already wrestled in the offseason a lot. I’ll probably go down for some camps and stuff and just try and be ready to compete. I’ll probably be taking a redshirt my first year as well just to get that extra year of experience.”
Despite being one of the top athletes in the area over the past couple of years, Sottolano still is nervous about his experience at the next level. After building bonds with coaches, teammates, and friends throughout his journey at CV, he knows that when he heads to Edinboro it will be a new experience, which is a challenge he is more than ready to accept.
“I’m pretty scared because in high school it was great because I had so many good coaches like Coach Schmitt, Coach David (Wilcox), Coach Hungy (Jason Hungerford) and Jamie St. Peter and all of those guys. We had fun and worked hard, but we had a lot of fun. I’m going to miss the summer lifts with Coach Schmitt, that was probably my favorite part of high school and just all of the memories we made there. And then in wrestling with coach Dave and Hungy, we just had a lot of fun.”
With his new experience on the horizon, Sottolano plans to also pursue a career in physical education at Edinboro and possibly seek to sell real estate in the future and has lofty academic goals to go with his athletic ones as well.
“I want to have high grades, at least a 3.8,” Sottolano said. “I want to major in exercise science, and I want to be a gym teacher and maybe sell some real estate. I also want to coach wrestling, since it’s given me so much and I like to give back.”
With his high school career at a close, Sottolano knows the next chapter of his story will be much tougher, but with his work ethic and determination, he plans to make a splash at the Division 1 level and leave a lasting impact on the Edinboro program, much like he did at CV.
“I’m just trying to go out and do my best every day,” Sottolano said. “Always do my best at practice, every day, and use consistency and I want to see where I am in five years from now. That’s the goal, to consistently get better every day. I think if I do that, I will be fine.”