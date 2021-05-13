The Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier announced our First Team All-Stars for the 2021 wrestling season.
Next week we will announce our Second Team boys and girls All-Star basketball players as well as the Second Team for area wrestlers.
Wrestling First Team All-Stars
Wrestler of the Year- Kohen Lehman
Kade Sottolano
If not for injury, junior Williamson wrestler Kade Sottolano was a legitimate threat for taking home a state medal in heavyweight class and was a force throughout the season.
Sottolano finished the year with a team-best 28-4 record and was a monster on the mats this season losing only four matches to Caleb Burkhart who finished the year 27-10, Emmanuel Ulrich who finished 33-4 and fourth in the state, and then two matches at the end his year due to injury in Regional Tournament.
Coming into next season, Sottolano should be seen as a wrestler who will be competing for a medal at states and, if he can stay healthy,will be one of the most imposing heavy-weights in District 4, and will look to possibly reach 100 career wins, where he currently sits 33 away with 67 wins.
Mikey Sipps
Junior Mikey Sipps was another Williamson Warrior wrestler who put together an impressive 2021 season and finished his year in the District 4 Tournament where he finished just shy of reaching the Regional Tournament at the 215-pound bracket.
Sipps is another wrestler who should be poised for a big senior season on the mats. With three years under his belt of being a 0.500 or better, Sipps should improve as he has every season in his career where his winning percentage has jumped from 0.500 his freshman year, to 0.594 his sophomore to 0.714 this past season.
Sipps will be a wrestler to watch this upcoming season as he has a chance to reach 90 wins with him currently sitting at 54 in his career.
Patriot June
The NP-Liberty Mounties wrestling team may have only had a few members this past season, nearly all of them saw success, with senior Patriot June finishing off his career with a solid outing despite not wrestling that many matches.
June finished 8-5 on the year in the 132-pound bracket, while also wrestling up to the 138-pound bracket on multiple occasions.
He was able to take home a third place finish in the Sectional Tournament and appeared in the District Tournament as well for the Liberty team.
He finished his career with a strong 56-48 record (0.538 winning percentage) and has been one of the most consistent wrestlers for Liberty over the past four seasons.
Carter Gontarz
Williamson Warrior sophomore Carter Gontarz was one of five area wrestlers to reach the District Tournament and is another part of the young core for Williamson who has had a massive amount of success as an underclassman for the Warriors program.
Gontarz went 9-5 on the year and wrestled extremely well in Sectionals and fell in the pigtails matchup in Districts to end his year.
Despite not making it further, the early success for Gontarz bodes well for his future with the program and has racked up 22 wins in his first two seasons with a strong 0.564 winning percentage over that time.