ATHENS — Eight Wellsboro wrestlers competed here at the PIAA District 4 North Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 12 with four Hornets coming away with wins on the day despite not having anyone qualify for the District level.
As a team, Wellsboro was able to finish in ninth-place out of 11 qualified teams and racked up a team-score of 14 points.
The four Hornet wrestlers to pick up victories during the day were Alec Magli (106 pounds), Ryder Bowen (172 pounds), Will Gastrock (138 pounds), and Joe Brown (215 pounds).
Magli would be the first Wellsboro wrestler to pick up a win on the day and was able to win by pin over Northeast Bradford’s Kolton Kier in 0:40. In the Championship Quarterfinals, Magli was unable to advance as he took on Sullivan County’s Colton Wade who pinned Magli in 0:37 and went on to win the Sectional Championship.
Magli would also fall to Liberty’s Brayden Pequigjnot in the Consolation bracket to bring his day on the mat to an end.
Bowen would be the second Wellsboro wrestler to pick up a win on the day, and coming in as the sixth seed would drop Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold in 3:19 by pin to move into the Championship Semifinals in the 172-pound bracket.
Bowen would meet the eventual Section Champion in the next round in Riley Parker from Canton and would be pinned in 1:32. His day would come to an end in the Consolation bracket to Tim Freeman of the Williamson Warriors.
Gastrock would also pick up a win, and after falling in the first round of the day in the 138-pound division he would bounce back in the Consolation round and win over Nathan Billings of Northeast Bradford before ending his day against Ayden Sprague of Williamson.
In the 215-pound division, Brown would drop his first-round matchup to Liberty’s George Valentine before picking up a win over Troy’s Daniel Samuels by fall in just 43 seconds in the Consolation round.
His day would come to an end at the hand of Connor Davis from Canton who won by a pin in just over three minutes.
Also wrestling for Wellsboro were Aiden Tom, Isaac Keane, Jacob Dean, and Justice Harlan who all finished their days 0-2 in their final match of the season.
Pigtails
106 — Alec Magli pinned Kolton Keir (Northeast Bradford), 0:40
Championship Quarterfinals
106 — Colton Wade (Sullivan County) pinned Alec Magli, 0:37
138 — Hudson Ward (Canton) pinned Will Gastrock, 1:34
145 — Jacob Hinman (Troy) pinned Aden Tom, 2:53
152 — Karter Rude (Athens) pinned Jacob Dean, 0:13
172 — Ryder Bowen pinned Brian Arnold (Wyalusing), 3:39
189 — Gaven Sexauer (North Penn-Liberty) pinned Isaac Keane, 3:02
215 — George Valentine (North Penn-Liberty) dec. Joseph Brown, 8-1
285 — Jared Gunther (Towanda) pinned Justice Harlan, 1:22
Championship Semifinals
172 — Riley Parker (Canton) pinned Ryder Bowen, 1:32
Consolation Round 1
106 — Brayden Pequignot (North Penn-Liberty) pinned Alec Magli, 3:26
138 — Will Gastrock pinned Nathan Billings (Northeast Bradford), 1:42
145 — Owen Cummings (Williamson) pinned Aden Tom, 2:06
152 — Aidric Passerallo (Williamson) pinned Jacob Dean, 4:50
189 — Aiden Miller (Towanda) pinned Isaac Keane, 2:48
215 — Joseph Brown pinned Daniel Samuels (Troy), 0:43
Consolation Semifinals
138 — Ayden Sprague (Williamson) maj. dec. Will Gastrock, 15-1
172 — Timothy Freeman (Williamson) maj. dec. Ryder Bowen, 14-4
215 — Conner Davis (Canton) pinned Joseph Brown, 3:23
285 — Joshua Nittinger (Athens) maj. dec. Justice Harlan, 15-1