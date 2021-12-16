The Williamson Warriors wrestling team opened up their season with a decisive win over Northeast Bradford on Friday, Dec. 10 where they won by a team-score of 65-4, winning 11 of the 12 matches on the night.
Winning by forfeit in the match were Ayden Sprague (138-pounds), Aidric Passerallo (152-pounds), Cody Fleming (172-pounds) and Mike Sipps (215-pounds).
In the 106-pound match Wyatt Dacheux was able to come away with a victory by pin over Kolton Keir at the 1:03-mark while Noah Robinson also was able to pick up a win by pin over Brock Fenton at the 5:42-mark.
Owen Cummings won the 145-pound bout over Lucas Lambert in a 23-second pin while Timothy Freeman (189-pound) and Kade Sottolano (285-pound) both were able to pick up wins by pin in the first minute of their matches as Williamson dominated the day.
Carter Gontarz was able to finish his match by technical fall over Tyler Russell to round out the winner for Williamson while Chelsea Hungerford picked up the lone loss as she pushed Gavin Tuttle to a decision where she fell by a count of 18-7.
Williamson was back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Troy where they were unable to come up with back-to-back victories despite earning four falls on the night.
Joel Hultz (160-pound), Ayden Srague (138-pound), Mikey Sipps (215-pound) and Kade Sottolano (285-pound) would all pick up wins but Troy would best them by a score of 50-24 on the night.
Srague picked up a win over Troy’s Peyton Bellows by pin at the 1:38 mark for the first Williamson win of the night.
Hults would also get a win by pin as he took down William Steele is just over five minutes.
Sipps would would also get a pin in just over a minute over Travis Spencer while Sottolano won the heavyweight matchup over Dan Samuels in a lightning-quick 25 seconds to round out the winners for the Warriors.
The Warriors wil be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 18 when they travel to Towanda for the Dandy Duels at 9 a.m.
Full Results are listed below from both matches.
Friday, Dec. 10 @ NEB
106 - Konner Kerr pinned Wyatt Dacheux, 0:34
113 - Caleb Shwenk pinned Chelsea Hungerford, :39
120 - No match
126 - Noah Robinson pinned Brock Fenton, 5:42
132 - Carter Gontarz won by tech. fall over Tyler Russell, 17-1 3:46
138 - Ayden Sprague won by forfeit
145 - Owen Cummings pinned Lucas Lambert, 0:23
152 - Aidric Passerallo won by forfeit
160 - Joel Hultz won by forfeit
172 - Cody Fleming won by forfeit
189 - Timothy Freeman pinned Dominic Clark, 0:45
215 - Mike Sipps won by forfeit
285 - Kade Sottolano pinned Kamden Ricci, 0:47
Tuesday, Dec. 14 @ Troy
106 - Wyatt Dacheux pinned Kolton Keir, 1:03
113 - Gavin Tuttle maj. dec. Chelsea Hungerford, 18-7
120 - No match (Williamson forfeit)
126 - Kenyon Slater pinned Noah Robinson, 2:43
132 - Seth Seymour won by tech. fall over Carter Gontarz
138 - Ayden Sprague pinned Peyton Bellows, 4:59
145 -Jacob Hinman win by dec. Owen Cummings, 9-4
152 - Jayden Renzo pinned Skylar Hughes, 1:12
160 - Joel Hultz pinned William Steele (41-4)
172 - Josh Isbell pinned Cody Fleming, 3:14
189 - Mason Woodward pinned Timothy Freeman, 2:37
215 - Mike Sipps pinned Travis Spencer, 1:08
285 - Kade Sottolano pinned Dan Sameuls, 0:25