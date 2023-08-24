Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.