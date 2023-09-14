The North Penn-Liberty Mounties soccer team bounced back after a loss to the Athens Wildcats, and took down the Northeast Bradford Panthers 4-3 in a overtime win on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
NEB was able to build a 2-1 lead heading into the break, with Weston Perkins and Josh Stanton scoring.
Liberty recieved their only first half score by Zack Wilcox, who found the back of the not on a goal in the 32nd minute.
Wilcox was able to even the score at around the mid-way point of the second half, and just 30 seconds later, the Mounties took the lead with Wilcox assisting Brady Setter and lift them to a 3-2 advantage.
But the NEB team soon fired back, with Cesar Alvarez evening the score and forcing an overtime period to be played.
It would take 13 minutes for a winner to be decided, but Tayton Strange would score the deciding goal in the 93rd minute to give Liberty the win and push them to 4-2 on the early season.
Liberty and NEB were nearly dead-even on shots on goal, with the Mounties having the slight edge of 15-14.
Liberty held the adntage on corners 8-5, and goalkeeper Deacon Valentine turned in a solid day with 12 keeper saves.
The now four-win Mounties will look to continue their early season success on Thursday, Sept. 14, when they host the Towanda Black Knights with a 4 p.m. start.