Trudi Dibble, long-time physical therapist and tai chi instructor, is offering tai chi classes for beginners starting next month.

Dibble has been a certified tai chi instructor since 2017, and she taught tai chi until the COVID-19 pandemic brought her classes to a halt. She incorporates her nearly 40-year long career as a physical therapist into the way she teaches tai chi, making the already strengthening martial art even more beneficial.

Tai chi is a slow-moving martial art. It incorporates core strength, focused movements and controlled breathing to create bodily self awareness. Many of Dibble’s students have fibromyalgia, arthritis and other conditions that cause pain and poor balance. Her classes help individuals manage these issues for a better quality of life, she said.

“We start tai chi classes standing by chairs for support,” said Dibble. “By the fourth class, the chairs are no longer needed because everyone’s balance has improved so much.”

It is a build-on class, with new moves and techniques introduced each week. Over the 12-week course, using those techniques consistently during and after the classes will help improve the balance of participants.

Dibble will instruct two beginner classes at the Wellsboro United Methodist Church and Active Living Center, both open to the public. She is also offering an hour-long intermediate class on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Wellsboro United Methodist Church. Completing a beginner class is a prerequisite for taking the intermediate classes.

While freewill donations are welcomed and appreciated, all of Dibble’s tai chi classes are free of charge.

“I feel compelled to do this as a community service,” said Dibble. “There are tai chi classes that cost $10, $15 every week. A lot of people can’t afford that.”

The hour-long beginner class is held at the Wellsboro United Methodist Church beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. Intermediate tai chi classes there start the same day at 11 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. Dibble notes that those who taking the class at the church must be able to walk up and down stairs with a railing.

Dibble will also teach a weekly half-hour beginner tai chi class at the Wellsboro Active Living Center starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 11 a.m.

While students in Dibble’s intermediate tai chi classes don’t need to notify her, she asks that those interested in the beginner class contact her at 570-404-3360 due to limited space. Participants should bring water and wear comfortable clothing and flat-soled shoes.