WESTFIELD -- The Cowanesque Valley Indians basketball team (4-5) was able to bounce back after back-to-back losses as they picked up a big, 56-49 conference win over the Northeast Bradford Panthers (2-7) in a key Northern Tier League Small School matchup.

The Indians were aided by a season-best performance from senior Gage Tilton, who scored a game-high 27 points and knocked down three triples in the winning effort.

The CV team was in control for the majority of the contest and came out of the gates strong as they started to build their lead.

Four players got on the board in the first quarter, with Tucker St. Peter leading the way scoring five of his teams’ 10 first-quarter points as they rushed out to a 10-8 advantage.

They would continue to push their lead in the second frame, with their defense keeping the Panthers from narrowing the gap as they outscored NEB 15-10 in the second to head into the half with a 25-18 lead.

The Indians would continue to play solid all-around ball in the third quarter, and their defense would hold the NEB team to under 10 points for the second quarter of the game as they once again outscored the Panthers 11-7 to bolster their advantage to 36-25 heading into the final frame.

Tilton would have the hot hand in the quarter, as he netted seven of his teams’ points in the frame while hitting a three-pointer.

In the fourth, the Panthers would start to stage a comeback as their offense was finally able to find some traction as they netted an impressive 24 points in the quarter with five players getting on the board, but the Indians had an answer at every turn as they turned their offense on as well and scored 20 final quarter points to hold on for a big win of 56-49.

In the final quarter, Tilton continued his impressive second half of play and was the biggest factor in the Indians holding on for the victory.

The senior netted 14 points in the quarter and knocked down two triples to hold Northeast at bay and lift his team to their fourth victory of the 2021-2022 season.

On a night where the normal top-scorers for the Indians struggled, Tilton was able to carry the load and snap a two-game skid the CV team was currently riding.

St. Peter was the only other CV player to reach double-figures as he netted 10 and Painter McGuire had an unusually quiet night on offense, but still netted seven points for his team.

Fletcher Good was able to add five points, Carter Ackley scored four points and Julian Francis chipped in two points in the win.

Northeast was led by Dan Seeley who netted a team-high 15 points while Josh Stanton also had a strong night where he netted 16 as well with four three-pointers.

In their next matchup of the week, the Indians were unable to win back-to-back games as they were topped by Canton on Saturday, Jan. 8 at home by a count of 67-51.

Canton used a big first half where they scored 31 points in order to build a 31-22 lead at the half to get out to an early lead.

After falling behind big in the first frame, CV was able to fire back in the second quarter as they netted 16 points but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Warriors’ 19-point second where they knocked down three triples.

Canton would pull away in the third behind a 23-point quarter powered by Isiah Niemczyk who netted 12 of his game-high 35 points on the night.

The CV offense would continue to score at a solid rate, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace as they fell by the final count of 67-51.

In the loss, CV had three players reach double-figures with Tilton and Painter pacing the Indians with 16 points and St. Peter chipped in 10 points as well.

Good netted four points while Carter Ackley was able to net five points for the Indians in the loss.

CV, who now sits at 4-6 on the season, hosted the 2-6 Sayre team on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a chance to pick up their fifth win of the season.