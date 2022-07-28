The Tioga County Bass Anglers kicked off their 3-day tournament on Friday July 22 at Hammond Lake.
Anglers gathered for the boat launch at 4:30am and thirty teams each racked up their catches until 2:00pm for the weigh-in. Milo Moore, a Tioga County Bass Anglers board member was excited with the turn out for the first day. “This is what we like to see; kids with their parents, siblings fishing together in good competition. Everyone just going out and having fun.”
Several teams had young members out fishing, and the Bass Anglers couldn’t have been more pleased. “We’d love to get more youth into stuff like this. You know, pass on the tradition and the competition. We had a youth derby last year at Cowanesque Lake and had over 100 participants. It’s just really nice to see,” Moore said.
Friday’s results turned in an impressive weight for the top team. Grassi and Grabowski reeled in six fish with a total weight of 22.64 pounds. Their largest bass weighed in at just over six and a half pounds, making it the biggest catch of the tournament, certainly earning its lunker title.
The tournament finished on Sunday July 24 at Cowanesque Lake and the totals of all 30 teams were tallied. Taking first place was team 14 of Josh Grassi and Tyler Grabowski with 17 fish weighing a total of nearly 39 pounds. In second place was team 24 of Kyle Mckee and Garrett Obrock with 16 fish weighing in at 37.9 pounds.
In third place was team 23 of Joe Osgood and Dustin Dennis with 16 fish and a total weight of 34 pounds.
Coming in fourth was team 1 of Bryan Rupp and Colton Otto with 18 fish and a total weight of 30.79 pounds. In fifth place of the leaderboards was Joe and Joey Orchowski of team 12 with 14 fish and a weight of 27.65 pounds.
Josh Grassi and Tyler Grabowski took home the $300 lunker prize for the weekend. The next tournament will be the Leight Sweeley Open on September 10.