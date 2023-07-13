The Tioga County Homeless Shelter 5K Run/Bike took place this past weekend to help raise funds for the Tioga County Homeless Shelter.
They saw their largest turnout for runners, while their biker numbers decreased from last years’ event. Aaron Butters of Troy defended his title and local runner Holly Taboada of Wellsboro was the top finishing female runner.
The full results from the race are below.
1. Aaron Butters M23 18:08 Troy PA Overall Male
2. Kevin Butters M20 20:32 Troy PA (1st M18-23)
3. Kirah Thompson M26 21:11 Middlebury PA (1st M24-29)
4. Kent Thompson M29 21:42 Middlebury PA (2nd M24-29)
5. Austin Helmuth M30 22:54 Wellsboro PA (1st M30-39)
6. Ben Polozynski M31 23:06 Wellsboro PA (2nd M30-39)
7. Spencer Kreisler M28 23:30 Wellsboro PA (3rd M24-29)
8. Caleb Jones M17 23:41 Wellsboro PA (1st M13-17)
9. Mason Forer M13 25:40 Roaring Branch PA (2nd M13-17)
10. Holly Taboada F42 26:39 Wellsboro PA Overall Female
11. Kailee Clymer F23 26:45 Wellsboro PA (1st F18-23)
12. Joshua MacClaven M27 26:47 Wellsboro PA
13. Gabriel Petrofsky M37 26:55 Wellsboro PA (3rd M30-39)
14. Tina Kreisler F57 28:16 Wellsboro PA (1st F50-59)
15. Nancy Tubbs F59 28:28 Elkland PA (2nd F50-59)
16. Keria Clymer F20 28:32 Wellsboro PA (2nd F18-23)
17. Brianna Thompson F26 29:05 Middlebury Center PA (1st F24-29)
18. Sandra Rutledge F52 29:29 Mansfield PA (3rd F50-59)
19. Sophia Yoder F15 29:55 Wellsboro PA (1st F13-17)
20. Starr Ordwary F15 33:36 Sabinsville PA (2nd F13-17)
21. Samantha Kohut F30 33:37 Lawrenceville PA (1st F30-39)
22. Jeanette Forer F44 35:41 Roaring Branch PA (1st F40-49)
23. Colton Thompson M6 39:08 Middlebury PA (1st M12 Under)
24. Kathy Brown F51 45:43 Galeton PA
25. Lucas Polozynski M8 50:56 Wellsboro PA (2nd 12 Under)
26. Tammy Stage F64 1:03.31 Lawrenceville PA (1st F60+)
27. Danielle Haug F28 1:03.32 Wellsboro PA (2nd F24-29)