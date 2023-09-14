TROY — The Troy Trojan defense and special teams put on a show in the first quarter of their Friday, Sept. 8 matchup with the NP-Mansfield Panthers and used an explosive start to score early and often during their 52-13 win.
The Troy team came out of the gates on fire and would reach the endzone on three separate occasions under three minutes of play.
The Trojans set the tone early for how the game would play out, and on the opening kickoff, Charles Oldroyd caught the ball on the seven-yard line and was barely touched as he sprinted in for a touchdown.
Moments later, Mansfield was forced to three-and-out on their opening possession, and Camryn Harwick gave the Trojans another touchdown on a 53-yard return to put Troy up 14-0 with 10:29 left in the first.
Troy notched two touchdowns before they even touched the field, and would get another big-time play from their defense on Mansfield’s next drive.
On the Panthers’ second play of the drive, the Troy pressure rattled senior quarterback Karson Dominick and Joseph Frye stepped in front of the pass for the interception.
Two plays later, the Troy offense got themselves a touchdown on a two-yard run to extend their early lead to 21-0, still only three minutes into the game.
The Panther’s next possession saw them start to move the ball, with George Perry picking up their first first down of the night on a nine-yard carry, but the Trojans defense once again had Dominick under duress and used a sack-fumble to regain possession.
The onslaught continued for the next quarter, with Troy scoring on a Jackson Taylor touchdown on their ensuing possession, a five-yard touchdown from Evan Woodward to Brendan Gilliland, and a 34-yard touchdown run by Mason Smith early in the second quarter to go up 42-0.
With a storm rolling in, the game would enter a 30-minute delay at the 7:10 mark of the second quarter, and when resumed the Mansfield team would show some life on offense after being completely smothered for the opening quarter-and-a-half of the game.
With the game starting to get out of hand, the Mansfield team would start to rely on their passing attack.
Dominick would toss for two touchdowns, one a 15-yard pass to Cale Wagner in the second quarter after a big-time Cooper Shaw catch, and another on a 39-yard dart to Shaw late in the third frame, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Trojans as Troy scored another 10 points down the stretch to seal the deal and remain undefeated at 3-0.
The NP-Mansfield offense struggled mightily against possibly the top defensive group in the NTL, with Dominick going 6-19 with 86 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on the night through the air.
The top pass-catcher on the night was Shaw, who had two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Right behind Wagner with three catches for 14 yards and a touchdown, Gabe Bellows corralled two catches for 13 yards and Luke Kreger added one catch as well.
The running game was held in check by the Troy front-seven, and Mansfield only accumulated 22 yards on 18 carries with only one run on the night going for over 10 yards.
The running game was led by Perry, who netted 14 yards on five carries, the only Mansfield runner to eclipse 10 yards during the contest.
Troy was led by Woodward, who finished 3-3 for 56 yards and three touchdowns, Mason Smith, who rushed for 93 yards on four carries with one touchdown, and Gilliland, who caught two passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
They also received a rushing touchdown from freshman Reed Palmer and Taylor in the win.
The Panthers have now endured the most daunting stretch of their schedule, where they went 0-3 against three teams who are a combined 8-1, and now have a stretch of winnable contests on the horizon.
The Panthers will now look to get in the win column on Friday, Sept. 15 when they travel to take on the 1-2 Northwest Area Rangers with a 7 p.m. kickoff.