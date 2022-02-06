MANSFIELD – After playing one of their most complete first-halves of the 2021-2022 season, the NP-Mansfield Tigers (10-6) were upended by a second-half rally by the Troy Trojans (14-3) here on Saturday, Feb. 5 in a back-and-forth thriller that saw Troy emerge victorious by a score of 61-53.

The Tigers would open the game up with a bang as Karson Dominick would set the tone early with a three-pointer as the Tigers would come out of the locker room with an abundance of energy on both ends of the floor.

They would jet out to an 11-5 advantage capped off by a three-pointer from Andrew Green and throw the first blow of the matchup between two of the top teams in the Northern Tier League this season.

But the Trojans would fire back as Ty Barrett would respond nearly instantly on the next possession with a three-pointer of his own to close the gap to 11-8.

Soon after, Troy would tie the game at 15 after Mason Imbt found some room to operate in the paint and converted on a late first-quarter bucket.

Heading into the second quarter, Mansfield would lock in on both ends of the floor and start to mount a big run against the first-place Trojans team.

Troy would strike first in the frame on an Ethan VanNoy layup to take the lead, but the Tigers would start to take control from that point forward in the half.

Alex Davis would slice to the rim for a layup to tie the game, and just a few possessions later, Brody Burleigh would catch the ball at the elbow, pump fake and spin into the lane to give the Tigers their lead back at 19-17.

Mansfield would continue to score two more buckets on straight possessions with Eli Shaw making a nice pump fake in transition for a basket and Dominick crashing the offensive glass for a putback and forcing Troy to take a timeout with the score 23-17 and 5:59 left in the half.

Out of the timeout, the Troy defense would take a huge blow as their center Imbt would head to the bench with two fouls, a situation the Mansfield team would exploit.

The Tigers would outscore the Trojans 9-8 capped off by a steal and score at the buzzer for Davis to ride into the half with a commanding 32-25 lead.

But the third quarter would prove to be a different story, with Troy playing an aggressive defensive set that put them quickly in the bonus, an advantage the Mansfield team struggled to capitalize on.

They would only connect on one field goal in the quarter, a Dominick layup, and go just 5-10 from the line and net a game-low in points during the quarter with only seven.

On the other end of the floor, Troy would use a combination of their press defense to create looks in transition paired with some sharpshooting to cut into the lead.

The Trojans would gain the lead with less than 20 seconds remaining in the third on a Zeb Oldoroyd layup off a backdoor cut to the rim.

They would then extend their advantage on a Barrett floater in the lane with time expiring for his seventh point of the quarter as Troy rallied back to take a 42-39 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Mansfield would keep things close down the stretch, staying within two points until under a minute left when they employed the strategy to start fouling and sending their opponent to the free-throw line, but the Trojans would show near-perfection from the line in the final quarter knocking down 13-15 shots to close things out.

The Tigers offense would get a lift from Sammy Lawrence who scored five points and hit a big triple, while also shooting a solid 5-6 from the line, but they were unable to catch the breaks needed down the stretch to pick up the win as they fell by a final score of 61-53.

In the loss, Mansfield received a strong night from Dominick who looked extremely sharp and explosive on the offensive end where he led his team in points with 18 and showed off his entire repertoire of moves from mid-range and three-point jumpers to tough shots in the lane.

Freshman guard Davis had one of his most complete games of the 2021-2022 season, scoring a career-high 16 points in a multitude of crucial moments in the game and competing aggressively on defense throughout the night.

Burleigh was able to add 11 points and was able to keep his counterpart from Troy in Imbt at bay and in foul trouble with his aggressive play on offense throughout the night.

Lawrence was able to add five points, Eli Shaw netted six points and Green scored three points for the Tigers as well.

Troy was led by another standout night from Barrett who was able to once again propel his team on offense with 28 points on four three-pointers and 11-13 from the free-throw line.

Imbt added eight points, Jackson Taylor and Justice Chimics scored five points, VanNoy added seven points for Troy in the win.

The Tigers have now dropped four of their past five games with their losses against opponents with a combined record of 49-19.

They will have another daunting non-league opponent as they face the Northwest Area Rangers (13-6) at home on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.