Upcoming events at Little Pine State Park include “Walk the Buttonball” with the naturalist on Friday, June 10 at 3:30 p.m. Some of the flora and fauna will be discussed. On Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. there will be a program on “CCC Camp S-129.” Join the park naturalist and learn about the work the Civilian Conservation Corps did in the 1930s and 40s in the area, the culture in these camps, and how it prepared some to be well-disciplined World War II service members.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Programs may be modified or cancelled in the event of severe weather or new CDC Guidelines. Meet at the amphitheater.
