The 46th Annual Waste Management STPR Super Regional Car Rally is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.
Due to rally activity for spectators, more volunteers are needed, especially on Friday, Sept. 15.
Those interested in volunteering at this year’s Waste Management STPR Super Regional should pre-register online now.
Individuals who want to learn more about performance rallying can get close to this exciting and demanding motorsport by volunteering. STPR is one of America’s best-known rally events, drawing rally teams who enjoy putting their skills to the test.
Over 400 people volunteer with STPR each year doing a wide range of tasks. On Friday, Sept. 15 and/or Saturday, Sept. 16 volunteers serving as stage and spectator marshals will help set up the stages and can also assist with teardown on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Those who are not sure what job they would like to take on, can email the STPR Worker Chief at workers@stpr.org then go to www.stpr.org, click on “Volunteers” and register.
Car rally job descriptions include: stage marshal, course marshal, stage start/finish, service area setup, Recce, worker registration/merchandise, competitor registration, media/press assistant, fairgrounds setup, car management on the Green, crossing guards, course setup/bannering, radio communications — net control, radio communications — field, medical, car controls — fairgrounds, sales — tickets, sales — spectator guides, hospitality, cleanup and safety cars/heavy sweep.
To register, visit www.stpr.org, click on the “volunteer” button and fill out the no-cost American Rally Association volunteer license form and the STPR online registration form.
Volunteers are asked to come to the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, near Wellsboro on Wednesday, Sept. 13 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. or Thursday, Sept. 14 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. They will be given their assignments, IDs, T-shirts and goodie bags.