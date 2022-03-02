WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamson Warrior wrestling team traveled on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26 for the District 4 Class AA Wrestling Tournament where five athletes competed to move on to the Regional Tournament, and standouts Mikey Sipps and Kade Sottolano both were able to reach a podium and continue to compete in the 2021-2022 season.

As a team, the Williamson unit was able to claim 22nd place out of 31 qualified teams in attendance on the day as they racked up 26 points on the day.

Out of the five Warriors in attendance, it was Sottolano who headlined the group as the 285-pound wrestler was able to reach a podium and take home a third-place finish in the District during the weekend.

In his first match of the day, after a first-round bye, Sottolano competed in the Championship Quarterfinals and continued to dominate as he was able to take down Milton’s Nathan Rauch in a tight 4-2 decision as he looked towards a District Title.

In his next matchup of the weekend, Sottolano had a daunting task as he faced off against Muncy’s Austin Johnson in the Championship Semifinal round.

In an extremely competitive and low-scoring match, Sottolano tasted defeat for the first time this season as Muncy’s Johnson was able to edge out the standout wrestler in a 3-1 decision and dash his chances at taking home first place for his team.

In the Consolation Semifinals, Sottolano would bounce back and pick up a huge win in a contest with Joshua Nittinger from Athens in a wide-margin decision victory of 9-1 to push himself into the Third Place match.

The win marked an incredible milestone as the senior wrestler was able to pick up his 100th win in the process and pushed his overall record as a wrestler for Williamson to 100-31 for his career and an incredible 31-1 on the year.

In the final match for the standout wrestler, Sottolano capped off his weekend with a huge win as he rematched Milton’s Rauch and came away with similar results as he survived a low-scoring affair with a 2-1 decision victory.

The win gave Sottolano a third-place overall finish in the 285-pound class and a spot in the Super Regional Tournament.

The next wrestler to qualify to compete in the Super Regional Tournament was Sipps, who took home a fifth-place finish on the day.

Sipps opened his day with a first-round bye, and in his first match of the day was able to survive a low-scoring matchup in the Championship Quarterfinals against Montgomery’s Bradley Leon to squeak out a 2-0 decision and move on in the District Tournament.

In his next matchup in the Championship Semifinals, Sipps once again was part of a low-scoring match as he took on Damon Backes from Mount Carmel, but this time was unable to capture the win as he fell by a count of 5-2 to move into the consolation bracket.

In the Consolation Semifinals, Sipps would lose his second-straight match in another low-scoring affair as Southern Columbia’s Joseph Quinton was able to edge out Sipps in a 4-2 win and set up a win-or-go-home situation for the senior wrestler.

In the Fifth-Place match, Sipps was able to get the win due to forfeit by Milton’s Cale Bastian as Sipps took home a spot on the podium in the 215-pound division and a chance to compete in Super Regionals.

Sipps currently sits with a record of 83-42 for his career and 28-6 during the 2021-2022 season and will look to continue his dominance at the next level of competition.

The other three wrestlers in attendance for the Williamson team all finished 0-2 with Ayden Sprague, Timothy Freeman, and Owen Cummings all failing to pick up wins on the weekend.

Sprague would take on Benton’s Caden Temple in the first round in the 138-pound division and fall by pin in 4:35 to move into the first Consolation Round.

Sprague would once again fall by a pin, this time to Canton’s Hudson Ward in 3:50, to end the Warrior wrestlers’ season.

Cummings competed in the 145-pound division and would fall by a one-point decision to Southern Columbia’s Jaymen Golden who squeaked out a 6-4 decision.

In his next match, Cummings dominated Loyalsock’s Braden Vincenzes but had to forfeit the match and put his season to an end in the first Consolation Round.

Freeman was unable to get out of the first round of the 172-pound division during the tournament and fell to Montoursville’s Josiah Schans in a high-scoring affair but fell by a score of 17-10.

He would get another shot to move on in the Consolation Round, but Mason Higley would pin Freeman in 2:59 to end his season in the District Tournament.

Both Sipps and Sottolano will now get the chance to compete in the Regionals Tournament on Friday, March 4, and on Saturday, Match 5 at the Williamsport High School.

Wrestling begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday as they both look to move on to the PIAA State Tournament later this month.

The full results for Williamson are listed below.

Team Standings

(1) Southern Columbia 114.0, (2) Montoursville 101.0, (3) Benton 97.0, (4) Canton 74.5, (5) Muncy 70.5, (6) Athens 69.5, (6) Jersey Shore 69.5, (8) Montgomery 68.5, (9) South Williamsport 67.5, (10) Line Mountain 58.0, (11) Mifflinburg 57.0, (12) Wyalusing 54.0, (13) Danville 52.5, (14) Lewisburg 46.0, (15) Warrior Run 45.0, (16) Mount Carmel 39.0, (17) Meadowbrook Christian 37.0, (17) Midd-West 37.0, (19) Milton 36.0, (20) Sullivan County 32.5, (21) Towanda 30.5, (22) Troy 26.0, (22) Williamson 26.0, (24) Loyalsock 24.0, (25) North Penn-Liberty 22.0, (26) Hughesville 21.0, (27) Shamokin 19.0, (28) Bloomsburg 16.5, (29) Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 7.0, (30) Central Columbia 4.0, (31) Northeast Bradford 0.0, (31) Sugar Valley Rural Charter 0.0

Championship Round 1

138 — Caden Temple (Benton) pinned Ayden Sprague, 4:35

145 — Jaymen Golden (Southern Columbia) dec. Owen Cummings, 6-4

172 — Josiah Schans (Montoursville) dec. Timothy Freeman, 17-10

Championship Quarterfinals

215 — Mike Sipps dec. Bradley Leon (Montgomery), 2-0

285 — Kade Sottolano dec. Nathan Rauch (Milton), 4-2

Consolation Round 1

138 — Hudson Ward (Canton) pinned Ayden Sprague, 3:50

145 — Braden Vincenzes (Loyalsock) won by forfeit over Owen Cummings

172 — Mason Higley (Towanda) pinned Timothy Freeman, 2:59

Championship Semifinals

215 — Damon Backes (Mount Carmel) dec. Mike Sipps, 5-2

285 — Austin Johnson (Muncy) dec. Kade Sottolano, 3-1

Consolation Semifinals

215 — Joseph Quinton (Southern Columbia) dec. Mike Sipps, 4-2

285 — Kade Sottolano maj. dec. Joshua Nittinger (Athens), 9-1

Fifth Place

215 — Mike Sipps won by forfeit over Cale Bastian (Milton)

Third Place

285 — Kade Sottolano dec. Nathan Rauch (Milton), 2-1