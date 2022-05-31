The Williamson Warriors track and field team traveled to Shippensburg University on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28 for the 2022 PIAA State Championship Meet where their 4x800-meter relay team was able to put on an all-time performance that not only broke their school record but also was good enough to place second in the event and claim Silver at the highest level of competition.

During the meet, Williamson’s Kristian Mizdail would have a full slate of competition as the standout athlete competed in the 1600-meter run, the 3200-meter run, and was also the third leg of the Silver Medal earning relay team during the day.

In his first competition of the meet, Mizdail and Owen Cummings would compete in the 1600-meter run on Friday and would be led by Cummings who would finish with a personal best time of 4:23.17 which was good for ninth place, just short of reaching a podium.

Mizdail would finish not far behind and would take 12th place in the event with a time of 4:25.99.

The other Warrior competing on Thursday was Williamson’s Elias Kaufman, who would take on the 400-meter run and come away with a 19th place finish with a time of 52.18 to round out the competitors for Williamson on the first day.

On Saturday, Williamson would have their 4x800-meter relay team of Mizdail, Cummings, Nathaniel Welch, and Duncan Kerr in action as well as Mizdail competing in the 3200-meter run.

In the 3200-meter run, Mizdail would open the day with an 11th-place finish with a time of 9:37.28, but it wasn’t enough to reach a podium on the day.

The Williamson runners would make it all worth it in their penultimate event of the meet, and after coming up just shy of reaching podiums throughout their two days of competition would put an exclamation point on their season in the 4x800-meter relay.

The team of Welch, Kerr, Cummings, and Mizdail would finish the race in a season-best time of 8:10.86 which topped their stellar performance in the District 4 Meet a week before (8:11.30), and found themselves claiming the Silver Medal in an impressive showing from the Williamson group.

After jockeying in the second through fourth place positions for the first two legs of the race, the anchors of Mizdail and Cummings would rally their way up the standings.

Mizdail would overcome a slower start to push his way up the third place before the fresh legs of Cummings would anchor the Warriors with an incredible push at the end and ran the best leg of the race for his team as he pushed into second place and gave Williamson the Silver Medal finish.

The medal caps off an incredible season for the Williamson boys track and field program it went undefeated in the Northern Tier League and won the league title, captured a plethora of top finishes at the NTL Meet, sent five runners to States, and capped things off with a Silver Medal on the biggest stage of the 2022 season.