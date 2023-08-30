WELLSBORO — The Williamson Warriors amped up the pressure in their Tuesday, Aug. 29 contest in Wellsboro against the Hornets, and used their defense to come away with a 2-1 victory and push themselves to 3-0 on the 2023 season.
The Warriors would get on the board early in the first half, with Kade Fick’s connection on a shot in just the first three minutes.
From that point on, the Williamson team used their speed and aggressiveness on defense to fluster the Wellsboro attack and make each touch a daunting task throughout the game.
The Williamson team would once again connect on a goal, with Hayden Plunkett putting a shot right down the middle with just under five minutes left in the half to give them a 2-0 lead — an advantage they would hold into the break.
In the second half, the Wellsboro offense started to get things going, and with just under 16 minutes remaining Micaiah Fitch would score an unassisted goal across the front of the net to get the Hornets on the board.
But the Williamson defense held down the stretch, and came up with a big-time win to continue their undefeated season at 3-0.
Logan Stickler turned in a solid performance in goal for the Warriors and recorded six stops on the night while allowing only one goal.
Wellsboro’s Mitchell Butter had four saves in goal, and the Williamson team was able to outshoot Wellsboro 8-7 on goal while the Hornets held the advantage in corners by a count of 6-2.
The now 3-0 Warriors will look to keep things rolling in the early portions of the 2023 season as they travel to Towanda on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a 6 p.m. start.
Wellsboro will look to bounce back after a loss in their season opener when they take on Northeast Bradford on Thursday with a 4 p.m. start.