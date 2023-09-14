WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets faced off with perennial powerhouse Canton at home on Thursday, Sept. 7, and despite a strong defensive effort that saw the Wellsboro team force a slew of turnovers, they were unable to take advantage as they lost 41-6.
The game would open up with both teams exchanging punts, but the Canton defense drew first blood at around the seven-minute mark of the first quarter.
Backed up on third and long, Will Gastrock would unload a pass down the sideline under heavy pressure, and Dawson Burgess corralled the pass and took it the distance for a score. The Warriors would falter on the extra point, but held a 6-0 lead early in the contest.
After a three-and-out for the Wellsboro offense, their defense wouldn’t be able to hold Canton’s Michael Davis, and on the first play of the possession, Davis rumbled up the middle and turned on the burners for a 58-yard score to give Canton a 13-0 lead with just 5:40 left in the first.
Even though Wellsboro was down 13, they continued to battle and their special teams would breathe new life into the unit late in the first frame.
After a fumble on offense, Canton took over on their own 46 but stalled on offense as Wellsboro forced a punt.
Keagan Spaar would rush up the middle, block the punt and Hayden Stevens would recover and take the ball all the way down to the Canton nine-yard line.
For the first time during the game, the Wellsboro offense started with an advantageous field position and capitalized on the first play.
Gastrock would keep the ball around the right side, get skinny between two Canton defenders, plummet into the endzone for a score and narrow the gap to 13-6 after a Warriors blocked extra point.
It looked as though Wellsboro might rally back with 1:54 left in the first, but from that point on, it was all Canton.
The Warriors scored a touchdown at around the seven-minute mark of the second on a pass from Ben Fitch to Davis for 38 yards and another touchdown from Davis, this time on a 24-yard run, to go up 28-6 heading into the half.
In the third quarter, Canton notched another touchdown as Aydin Holcomb corralled a 23-yard touchdown from Fitch to go up 34-6.
The Warriors capped things off in the fourth with Davis reaching paydirt for the fourth time, with Fitch finding his running back for a 44-yard touchdown to bring the game to its final score of 41-6.
The Wellsboro defense played admirably in spots during the game, and forced some big-time stops on third down, but found themselves unable to move the ball and gave the Canton squad too many opportunities throughout.
Wellsboro netted negative yards rushing during the game, and on 23 attempts recorded a negative 12 yards.
Their passing offense struggled as well, with Gastrock completing 10-23 passes for 91 yards while tossing three interceptions.
He was only one of three Wellsboro rushers with positive yards and added 10 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.
Max Mascho added nine yards on the ground, and Cole Knapp recorded one yard.
The receivers were led by Marek Mascho with three catches for 33 yards and was followed by senior Hayes Campbell, who had a team-high four receptions for 28 yards.
Jacob Dean, Dylan Copp, and Max Mascho all added one catch as well.
Canton was paced by an efficient outing from Fitch at quarterback, and he completed 8-11 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
The run game for the Warriors was led by a hard-nosed performance from Davis, who ran the ball 13 times for 105 yards, and two rushing touchdowns while also leading his team in catches with three for 160 yards and another two touchdowns.
Hudson Ward also added three catches for 62 yards as well.
With the schedule easing up for the Hornets in week four, they will look to capture their second victory of the 2023 season when they hit the road on Friday, Sept. 15 when they take on the Wildcats in Athens.