The Williamson Warriors soccer team opened their season in style, capturing the top spot in the season-opening Galeton Tournament this past weekend from Aug. 25-26 with a 4-1 win over Port Allegheny and a 5-4 penalty kick shootout win over NP-Liberty.
“This is our best start,” Williamson Head Coach Kyle Adriance said of taking home the top spot at the Galeton Tournament. “That’s great, on paper we should be theoretically weaker. But to be honest, we’ve done so much this offseason, I really see a lot of positives out of this team.”
In their first game, the Warriors would be knotted up with Port Allegheny in the first half but would come out firing in the second as they netted their first goal in the first six minutes of play and poured on another two to move onto the championship round.
“I think they have a point to prove this season,” Adriance said. “That they’re a stronger team this year, not a weaker team.”
They proved that sentiment throughout the opening stretch of the year.
On the other end of the bracket, the NP-Liberty Mounties would turn in a strong performance to open their season and had a similar track to the finals as they were knotted at one apiece with the Galeton Tigers at the half.
Galeton would be the first to strike, with Gavin Schutt netting the first goal of the game with just under nine minutes off the game clock to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Liberty’s Tayton Strange knotted things up with just under six minutes left in the first half on a penalty kick as the Mounties started to roll in the second half.
They received two goals from Brady Stetter and one goal, from Zachary Wilcox while pitching a shutout on the other end to move into the finals matchup with Williamson on Saturday.
On Saturday, the Warriors and Mounties would battle past regulation, and with Stetter scoring early in the first half for Liberty to give them a 1-0 advantage, Williamson would continue to battle for the rest of the contest.
“We just have a lot of players who played competitive soccer this offseason,” Adriance said of the groups’ resiliency. “I’ll be honest, Liberty has some good frontline players and they came out and scored right away. Then they kind of backed off of us and we just kept playing our game and eventually we broke through.”
Braeden Colwell was able to even the score with just under 12 minutes left in the game and would force a shootout to decide the winner.
In the shootout, it would come down to the end as the Warriors would win 5-4 and capture first-place honors in the tournament, while Liberty took home second place to open the year.
“All of our players were stepping up,” Adriance said. “Even some of our ninth graders that are coming in are stepping up right now... We have a lot of 10th graders that are starting for us right now, so this is a shoutout to them. We have a lot of quality leadership.”
On the other side of the bracket, Galeton battled Port Allegheny to a halftime draw, but wouldn’t be able to hold on as the Port team squeaked out the win by a count of 1-0 to take third place.
Williamon’s next contest was on the road in Wellsboro, where they took down the defending NTL Champion Hornets by a score of 2-1.
They will take on Northern Potter on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road at 10 a.m.
Liberty’s next contest is on Thursday, Aug. 31 at, home against the Galeton Tigers in a first-round rematch.