ATHENS — The Wellsboro 10U All-Star team completed their undefeated run to the District 15 Title on Monday, July 10, as they outlasted the Roosevelt Trail Little League squad 7-6 in a game that came down to the final play.
Wellsboro was quick out of the gates, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and extending their advantage to as much as 4-1 heading into the middle innings.
RTL rallied for the first of many times in the fourth inning and scored a run to make it 4-2, but Wellsboro escaped the inning with runners on base with minimal damage.
Despite being outhit during the contest, Wellsboro would leave a slew of base runners stranded throughout the night and, on the other end, received timely hitting throughout their lineup when they needed it most.
In the top of the fifth, it looked like Wellsboro might run away with the contest, using a big inning of timely hits to push the lead to 7-2.
In the bottom of the frame, RTL once again got things going in the batters’ box and strung together a series of hits to close the gap to 7-5 heading into the final inning.
In the top of the sixth, RTL held Wellsboro scoreless, and it would be up to the Wellsboro defense to pick up the win.
RTL would get the bases loaded with two outs and close the gap to 7-6, but the base-runner on second base ran into the shortstop, who was attempting to field the ball, calling running interference for the final out of the game.
The out would give Wellsboro the District 15 title, continue their undefeated season, and keep their 2023 All-Star season alive as they continue into Sectional play.
They will travel to Athens for their first contest in Sectional play, and face off against the D13 Champion on Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m.
Other Scores:
June 6 — Wellsboro 11, Athens 0