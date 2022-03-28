The Wellsboro Hornets baseball team (1-0) used a seventh-inning rally in their season opener on the road against the Canton Warriors (0-1) on Friday, March 25 to pull off a 10-9 win in their first action of the year.

Both teams would go scoreless in the opening inning of the contest, with senior Isaac Keane getting the start on the mound for the Hornets in their season opener where he would put together a fine outing of four innings for Wellsboro.

Wellsboro would get on the board first in the contest, with both Keane and Cameron Brought reaching base on walks before three Canton errors would lead to the Hornets pushing ahead to a 3-0 lead in the second frame.

Wellsboro would add to their lead in the third inning as they pushed the advantage to 5-0 with both Brought and Blake Hamblin crossing home during the inning to give the Hornets the lead.

Canton would push back in the bottom of the third, and after being held scoreless in their first two would explode at the plate to close the gap.

The Warriors would get five hits in the third, four singles, and one double, and would score four runs during their rally to close the score to 5-4 heading into the fourth inning.

The Wellsboro offense would respond soon after and after both teams went scoreless in the fourth Wellsboro would get some more separation from the Warriors in the top of the frame.

Brought and Hamblin would once again reach base to open the frame on two singles who would be advanced by a sacrifice bunt.

Just one batter later Brody Morral would reach base on a Warriors’ error and score Brought and would once again follow that at-bat up with a Dylan Abernathy grounder that was pushed into a fielder’s choice that scored Hamblin and gave the Hornets a 7-4 lead late in the game.

With a decent lead, Canton would once again push back and after reaching on two walks off Keane, Hamblin would take the mound as he looked to close things out in the first game for the Wellsboro squad.

Canton would score both runners and eventually take the lead on an error in the frame 8-7 heading into the sixth inning.

Canton would score one more run in the bottom of the frame to push their advantage to 9-7 heading into the seventh, but Wellsboro would rally back dramatically.

Hamblin, Morral, and Abernathy would all reach base in the opening portion of the inning, and with just one out on the board senior Darryn Callahan would step up to the plate with the bases chucked and a chance to give his team the lead.

The senior standout would reach base on yet another Canton error that saw the ball pass their first baseman and subsequently score all of the baserunners and give Wellsboro a 10-9 advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hamblin would take care of business on the mound as he retired three-straight batters with a strikeout, a groundout, and a pop-fly that closed the book on Canton and picked up their first victory of the 2022 season.

Wellsboro was led by Brought who ended his day with multiple hits, three runs scored and an RBI with Callahan, Keane and Morrall all recording hits in the effort as well.

Keane and Abernathy both added runs scored in the win while both Morrall and Abernathy also added RBIs for Wellsboro s well.

After the cancellation of their contest with Jersey Shore on Saturday, March 26, the next contest on the docket for the reigning Northern Tier League Large School Champs will be on Tuesday, March 29 when they travel to Tioga to take on the Williamson Warriors at 4:30 p.m.