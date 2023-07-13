Wellsboro Bassmasters, Colegan Stiner, and Connor Kapp fished two tournaments on Lake Champlain and Oneida Lake July 8-9.
Saturday, they fished on Champlain near the New York/Vermont border, as co-anglers in their second Major League Fishing event. Out of 121 boats 121 pro-anglers and 121 co-anglers. Connor placed first with five fish weighing 18 pounds, 7 ounces.
Also, fishing was Colegan, Connor’s dad Ben Kapp, and their friend Trent Carey.
Colegan now stands in 31st place for co-anglers in this series, and Connor stands in 36th.
They then traveled to Oneida Lake near Syracuse for a Pennsylvania High School Angler, Student Angler Federation Tournament.
At the end of the day, only three ounces separated the first and second teams. Connor and Colegan placed second.
Their friends, Trent Carey, and Josh Kaufman took the first place honors. Next on their schedule is PA BASS Nation East Division Tournament #1 at Beltzville Lake near Jim Thorpe, on July 16.
Then they travel to Anderson, SC, for the National Tournament they qualified for last year. They will fish the week of July 20-29.