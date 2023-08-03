The Wellsboro Bassmaster team of Colegan Stiner and Connor Kapp had the opportunity to compete in the High School National Championship on July 27 and July 28, where they tested their skills against a field of 487 teams from across North America.
Teams qualifed through a series fished across the country or the route taken by the Wellsboro team, who battled their way to a first-place finish at the State Championships.
They made the long trip to Anderson, S.C. to take on the legendary Lake Hartwell, and the team of Stiner and Kapp would finish 189th in brutal conditions of 90-100 degree weather.
“The conditions during the tournament were a little tough,” Stiner said. “Just because it was the dog days of summer go, so the fish were being very finicky.”
The team was afforded three days of practice leading up to the tournament, and used that time to scope out the lake on the days leading up.
“Our tactics going in were to try to replicate the patterns we found during practice where we caught some decent fish,” Stiner added. “But unfortunately, the area we found our fish at, the water had cleared up, and a lot of the fish moved out of the spot, so we had a small limit of fish.”
Stiner and Kapp finished with a final weight of four pounds and 12 ounces on the first day and four pounds and seven ounces on the second day for a total of nine pounds and three ounces.
The daily limit during the tournament was three fish per team, and the duo met that mark each of the two days.
Their 189th-place finish put them in the top third of the competition.
“The fishing condition was brutal and it was extremely hot every day, with hardly any wind,” Kapp said of the fishing conditions.
With less-than-ideal conditions on the water, they would need to deploy every tactic in their arsenal and would use their prowess to try and salvage their day on the water despite battling a large field and hot conditions.
“The conditions tested anglers in their determination to stay on the water during the 12-hour practice days,” Kapp said. “We used forward-facing sonar to locate our deeper fish which we picked off with damiki rigs and chatter baits. When we were fishing shallow, we were fishing around bluegill beds with buzz baits, flukes, and senkos.”
The team produced an impressive finish, and getting a chance to take on the best of the best in the country was a dream come true for the local fishing savants.
“The experience was almost overwhelming for us, because we had accomplished a childhood dream just getting to that point,” Kapp said. “Of course catching fish was fun, but experiencing this even with my partner Colegan and our family and friends that came to watch made the trip come together.”
The team, though finishing in a solid position, was a bit disappointed in their overall finish but knew they were going to face solid competition on the biggest stage.
“Every team, including us, wanted to go down there to win, we did everything we could to try to get in the right fish but we just couldn’t find them,” Kapp said. “It was an honor to compete against such a giant and talented field.”
Stiner echoed that sentiment and pointed to how impressive it was to see other high schoolers like himself who care so deeply about fishing.
“To experience a tournament that big was a very cool thing to see and to be a part of,” Stiner said. “I got to see how many other high schoolers are as serious as me to fish competitively.”
He also commented on how seeing the field of 487 boats, and seeing how big fishing is across the nation, especially in the southern states.
“I got to take to some other teams, and it opened my eyes to how big high school fishing is down south. One team I talked to said that just in their division, in Texas, there are 500 teams.”
Now that they have gotten the chance to compete, the duo will take their experience and learn from it and build as they look to come back next year improved.
I can’t wait till next year because we learned a bunch while we were down,” Kapp said. “We will be back and better than ever.”
Stiner was also confident that the experience was one that will help them in the future, and though a little disappointed, was excited with all the knowledge gained and being able to take part of such a huge tournament on a legendary lake.
“We didn’t quite finish where we wanted, but I didn’t let that discourage me,” Stiner said. “I know we fished our hardest and our Brest, and as long as we keep doing that in every tournament for the rest of our lives, our time will come to win or become something great. To compete against not only the best in this state but also the best in this nation has been such an awesome experience that I will remember for the rest of my life.”