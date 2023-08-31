The Wellsboro Bassmasters put together another strong showing on the water on Saturday, Aug. 26 where the team of Colegan Stiner and Connor Kapp captured a third-place finish at the PA Bass Nation Joint Tournament at Youghiogheny River Lake.
The team traveled to Confluence, and were able to take home a third-place finish in the field of 27 teams with a five-fish, 12-inch minimum.
The next tournament for the Wellsboro Bassmaster team will be on Sept. 9 at St. Lawrence Lake with a three-person team featuring Stiner, Connor and Ben Kapp and will be competing against pro-anglers.
Wellsboro’s Stiner was also recently recognized by the Wellsboro High School Athletic Department as a letter-earning athlete and was awared two letters for his angling accomplishments.