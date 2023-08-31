Stiner, Kapp display fish

The Wellsboro Bassmaster team of Colegan Stiner (left) and Connor Kapp (right) display their fish after taking third-place in the tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26.

 photo submitted

The Wellsboro Bassmasters put together another strong showing on the water on Saturday, Aug. 26 where the team of Colegan Stiner and Connor Kapp captured a third-place finish at the PA Bass Nation Joint Tournament at Youghiogheny River Lake.

The team traveled to Confluence, and were able to take home a third-place finish in the field of 27 teams with a five-fish, 12-inch minimum.

The next tournament for the Wellsboro Bassmaster team will be on Sept. 9 at St. Lawrence Lake with a three-person team featuring Stiner, Connor and Ben Kapp and will be competing against pro-anglers.

Wellsboro’s Stiner was also recently recognized by the Wellsboro High School Athletic Department as a letter-earning athlete and was awared two letters for his angling accomplishments.

