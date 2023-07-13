ATHENS — The Wellsboro Major All-Star season came to a close on Sunday, July 9 as they dropped a second-straight heartbreaker to Troy by a score of 5-4 in the elimination bracket.
Wellsboro opened the game strong, going up 4-1 in the early innings before Troy would rally back.
Troy cut the lead down to just one run in the bottom of the fourth, and completed the comeback with a walk-off double in the bottom of the sixth to end the Wellsboro season.
The loss comes just days before their 6-5 loss to Athens on Friday, July 7 where Athens rallied from behind to stun the Wellsboro team.
They also led during the entire game until the final inning, and boasted a 5-2 advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth.
But Athens scored the final four runs on a string of hits and used a walk-off bunt with the bases loaded to bring the score to 6-5.
The Wellsboro Major team ends their year as the third place team in District 15.