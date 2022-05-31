The annual Memorial Day ceremony commemorating fallen and POW/MIA U.S. military service members took place at the Wellsboro Cemetery on Memorial Day 2022. The featured speaker was County Commissioner Erick Coolidge. Also offering remarks were Adjutant Frank Yungwirth from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4907 and Skip Cavanaugh of the Wellsboro Glass Historical Association.
Wellsboro remembers fallen heroes on Memorial Day
Donna L
General News Reporter
