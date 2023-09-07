After dropping their season-opener, the Wellsboro soccer team bounced back with wins over Northeast Bradford and South Williamsport this past week to move to 2-1 on the year.
“A solid performance all around. We did a better job of keeping pressure on the ball as well as linking our passes,” Wellsboro Head Coach Todd Fitch said after their win over South Williamsport. “We had four different guys score goals. Overall, a good way to end the week.””
Against Northeast Bradford on Thursday, Aug. 30 the Hornets were lifted to a 3-1 win with senior Caden Smith Smith scoring two goals and junior Lucas Cuneo adding one goal and an assist in the win.
Micaiah Fitch was also a big part of the offensive efficiency for Wellsboro, and recorded two assists while leading the team with five shots on goal.
In between the posts, Mitchell Butler was able to record two saves while allowing just one goal.
In their second contest of the week, Wellsboro traveled to South Williamsport to take on the Mountaineers on Saturday, Sept. 2 where they scored a season-high four goals in a 4-1 victory for their second-straight win.
The Hornets offense spread the ball around in the win, with Smith, Fitch, Jacob Abadi and Noah Morey all notching one goal in the effort while Smith and Jack Bryant each dished out assists.
Butler turned in another solid effort in goal and racked up seven saves and allowed just one goal to South Williamsport’s Logan Harris in the victory for Wellsboro.
Wellsboro’s next contest was away at Galeton on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
To see if they extended their win-streak, check out next week’s edition of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette and Free Press-Courier.