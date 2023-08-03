WELLSBORO — The host Wellsboro All-Star softball team took on the best teams in the state this past weekend and ended up finishing fifth in the 11U State Tournament field.
Wellsboro opened their weekend up on Friday, July 28 where they used an impressive offensive performance to take home a tournament-opening win of 13-3 over Section 5 Champion Wallenpaupack.
It would keep them alive in the bracket, but would face Williamsport on Saturday, July 29 who were the champions of Section 3 and District 12.
Coming off a 15-0 win over Bald Eagle, the Williamsport team would stay hot at the plate as they took down Wellsboro 15-1.
The loss dropped the Wellsboro girls into the consolation bracket, where their next opponent would be the Cambridge/Conneaut Lake, FCVA Sauegertown team, who dropped into the consolation bracket after a 4-1 loss to West Point.
With their season on the line, Wellsboro would fall to their opponent by a score of 12-1 to end their season with a fifth-place finish in the tournament.
The finale will be a contest between West Point and Williamsport on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3 (if necessary), with a 5 p.m. start in Wellsboro.