The Wellsboro Summer Swim Team enjoyed yet another successful summer in the pool in 2023, with 93 swimmers competing.
The Wellsboro squad racked up a long list of accomplishments — that included three individual pool record breakers, one record-breaking relay team, two age-group team championships, three relay team champions, seven individual champions, and a second-place overall team finish at the championships in Lewisburg this past weekend,
During their season, Wellsboro won three dual meets, lost one meet, and tied in another. They also saw three swimmers set individual pool records, along with one relay team setting a new mark in the Wellsboro program.
Senior Hayne Webster was able to leave his mark for Wellsboro in his last season before college, and the standout set the pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.68 in the boys’ 15-18 year-old division.
Also setting an individual mark in the 11-12 year-old girls division was Piper Anderegg — who set the new record for the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.28.
The final individual marks set during 2023 came from Ryleigh Sporer, who now holds the top spot in two events.
She is now the pool record holder in the 9-10 girls division in the 25-yard breaststroke (16.55) and in the 25-yard butterfly (14.83).
The Wellsboro team also saw a new mark set in the girl’s 11-12 year-old age division 200-yard freestyle, with the group of Shelbie Watson, Olive Twoey, Peyton Keane, and Piper Angeregg recording a time of 1:58.48 to set the new standard in the Wellsboro pool.
The Wellsboro Summer Swim Team wrapped up their 2023 season on Saturday, July 29, at the GSVL Championships in Lewisburg, where 63 swimmers from Wellsboro competed in a field of 517 total swimmers.
They were able to turn in an impressive all-around performance in the pool, taking home a second-place finish as a team during the championships, with two Wellsboro age groups taking home the championships.
The 11-12 age division girls and boys finished their seasons undefeated and as the top teams in their respective age divisions at the championship meet.
The undefeated girls team had a roster of Piper Anderegg, Harper Bourret, Joey Bull, Caroline Cummings, Brooke Hamblin, Peyton Keane, Emme Reifer, Emily Rew, Olive Twoey, Maryalice Wagner, Shelbie Watson, Olivia Worden, and Madi Zeyn.
The undefeated boys team was rostered by Austin DeShazo, Cohen Hager, Logan Koppenhaver, Jackson Largey, Landon Olson, Nate Rudy, Will Rudy, Beau Smith, and Wyatt Sporer,
With 63 swimmers, Wellsboro racked up a total of 1,027.5 points and was only bested by the Lewisburg team, who racked up 2,070 points with nearly 50 more swimmers in attendance.
In all, Wellsboro collected 10 total trophies for top finishes during the event, with seven individuals and three relay teams capturing championships during the meet in Lewisburg.
Taking home first-place finishes were Matthew Robbins (13-14 boys division; 200-yard freestyle), Piper Anderegg (11-12 girls division; wins in both the 100-yard freestyle & 50-yard freestyle), Hayne Webster (15-18 boys division; 100-yard breaststroke), and Ryleigh Sporer (9-10 girls division, wins in three events, the 25-yard and 50-yard breaststroke, as well as the 50-yard butterfly).
Wellsboro had three winning relay teams at the CSGVL Championships in Lewisburg, with the 11-12 year-old boys 200-yard medley relay team of Wyatt Sporer, Jackson Largey, Austin DeShazo and Beau Smith taking home a win.
The girls 11-12 year-old division also had a winning team from Wellsboro, with the group of Shelbie Watson, Olive Twoey, Peyton Keane, and Piper Anderegg taking the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle event.
The final relay team to capture a win was the 13-14 year-old boys division, who captured a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay with the Wellsboro squad of Ransom Schultz, Eli Shrawder, Ethan Pollaro, and Matthew Robbins.
The only graduating swimmer for Wellsboro is Webster, who has left his mark on the Wellsboro swim program with a pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke and a top finish in the same event in the championships in Lewisburg.
His graduation marks 10 years with the Wellsboro Summer Swim Team, and he has been a staple for the program during his time in Wellsboro.