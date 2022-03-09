All four Wellsboro swimmers placed in the top eight at the PIAA District 4 meet in Williamsport on Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3.
For the Wellsboro girls, Isobel Anderegg placed sixth in the 100 breaststrokes with a time of 1:16.31 (a personal record of 1.01 seconds).
She also placed seventh in the 200 Individual Medley with another personal best of 2:30.91 (a time drop of 3.29 seconds).
Caralyn Warner placed seventh in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, swimming personal bests with times of 1:13.98 and 1:11.09 respectively.
Madison Robbins placed eighth in both the 50 and 500 freestyle events, swimming the 50 in 28.76 and the 500 in 6:17.67. In the boys’ events,
Hayne Webster dropped 6:15 seconds to record a personal best time of 2:12.36 and fifth place in the 200 Individual Medley.
He also recorded a personal best in the 100 backstroke, swimming a 1:02.29 (dropping 1.62 seconds) to place sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Anderegg and Webster’s 200 IM times also advance them to the YMCA district meet in York next week, and Webster’s time also qualifies him for USA Swimming’s Niagara District Championships.