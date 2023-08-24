The Wellsboro Hornets saw their first live action of the 2023 season when they traveled to Lewisburg for a preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Wellsboro finished the 2023 season with a 1-9 season, but return a wealth of players to the fold and will look to improve on that mark in Head Coach Matt Hildebrand’s 11th season at the helm.
Wellsboro returns a number of key players on offense including quarterback Will Gastrock, running back Ryder Bowen, and the lone senior on the roster in Hayes Campbell.
Gastrock came into last season in relief of injured quarterback Conner Adams, and completed 42% of his passes for 453 yards, five touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in limited action.
He also ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns in his first season under center, and was a top-defensive player for Wellsboro as well, racking a team third-best 69 tackles on the year.
Bowen returns as the leading rusher for the Wellsboro squad, and put up 476 yards on the ground to go with two touchdowns and averaged a solid four yards per carry in his first time as the feature back for the Wellsboro team.
Campbell will also be key for the Hornets in the 2023 season, and the former lineman is expected to take up a much more expanded role in the offense.
He will be a player to watch on both sides of the ball, and was one of the top defensive players for the Hornets last season, racking up 63 tackles and three sacks on the year.
They will face off with the Montoursville Warriors, who finished last season with a record of 4-7 and dropped their first-round contest in the District 4 Playoffs to the Athens Wildcats.
These two teams faced off last season in their season-opener, with Montoursville narrowly escaping with a 21-14 win.
Wellsboro will open their 2023 season at home against Montoursville on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.