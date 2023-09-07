WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Lady Hornet tennis team hosted Montgomery on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and were unable to pick up their first win of the year as they dropped to 0-5 after being swept.
In singles play, Hannah Nuss battled with Falin Reynolds but ultimately fell in two sets by scores of 7-6 (7-2) and 6-4 in the number one spot.
Leslie Bowers took on Summer Drick in the second spot, and also fell in straight sets by scores of 6-2 and 7-5.
Olivia Gage also fell in singles play, and dropped her matchup with Brynn Fisher by scores of 6-2 in two sets.
In doubles, Braelynn Butler and Ysabel Miller took on Carly Hall and Madison Budman, but dropped their matchup 6-1 and 6-0 in the first spot.
In the second spot, Evelyn Wetherbee and Kyleigh Lynn fell by scores of 6-2 in both sets to Madisyn Miller and Izzy Wright.
The Wellsboro tennis teams’ next matchup was at home where they took on NP-Liberty on Wednesday, Sept. 6.