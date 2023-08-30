The Wellsboro volleyball team dropped their first game of the 2023 season when they traveled to Rome to take on the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers and fell in three sets.
NEB picked up wins of 27-25, 25-18, and 25-22 to capture the win.
The Lady Hornets’ attack was paced by Meredith Brownlee, who had a team-high seven kills and was followed by Olivia Chilson, who added four kills.
Brownlee also turned in a solid night serving with three aces and 10 service points, while Lexi Urena added three aces on the day.
At the net, Blake Eckart recorded two blocks, while Natalie Cleveland and Urena led the defense with a total of 16 digs each during the contest.
Wellsboro’s volleyball team will be back on the court on Thursday when they take on the CV Lady Indians in Westfield with a 7 p.m. start.