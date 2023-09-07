The Wellsboro volleyball team picked up a pivotal victory at home on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and upset the Williamson Warriors in four sets to move to 2-1 on the 2023 season.
Wellsboro came out of the gates fast, downing Williamson 25-17 and held on for a 25-21 win before the Warriors would start to push back.
In set three with the match on the line, the Williamson team responded with a 25-17 win to keep their hopes alive.
In the fourth set, the Wellsboro team took care of business with a 25-17 win and captured their second victory of the year.
The Wellsboro squad featured a well-rounded attack with five players recording kills and were paced by Lexi Urena — who notched a team-high nine kills.
Meredith Brownlee was able to to do a little bit of everything for the Wellsboro squad — racking up 13 kills, seven aces, 14 service points and 13 digs in a big time performance for the senior.
Senior Olivia Chilson added four kills, Blake Eckhart notched three kills and one block, Taylor Main added one kill and Arianah Lawton added two aces and a team-high 12 assists.
Natalie Cleveland was the defensive stalwart for the Wellsboro team and had a team-high 17 digs to go with her two aces to round out the top performers for the Hornets.
On the Williamson side, the Lady Warriors were led by a strong attacking effort from T.R. Jones — who racked up nine kills and one ace while Raegan VanGorden was able to dish out a team-high 21 assists and also recorded a team-high in aces with four.
Leah Earl also turned in a solid all-around night, and racked up seven kills, seven digs and two aces for the Lady Warriors.
Mikenna Buchannon added two assists Jocilyn Strange racked up six kills, one ace and block
and Bailee Smith recorded one ace in the loss for Williamson.
The now 2-2 Lady Warriors are back on the court on next Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. when they host Northeast Bradford and look to snap their two-game losing streak.
Wellsboro’s next contest is on the road against South Williamsport on Saturday, Sept. 9 with a 12:30 p.m. start.