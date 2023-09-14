The Wellsboro Hornet soccer team has been on a tear after falling in their season-opener and picked up their fourth-straight win on Tuesday, Sept. 12 in an overtime thriller against Athens at home with a final score of 2-1.
Neither team got on the board in the first half, but Athens drew first blood with Mitchell Hamilton connecting on a penalty shot at around the 25-minute mark.
The Wellsboro team immediately responded, and just over five minutes later Caden Smith would get the rebound off a Noah Morey shot to tie things up.
With both defenses locked in, the game would need some extra time to decide a winner.
Just over eight minutes into the overtime period, Wellsboro would get the lift they needed with Mikaiah Fitch’s direct kick finding the head of Lucas Cuneo to give them the walk-off win.
Wellsboro outshot the Wildcats 13-2 on goal and 10-2 on corners,
Wellsboro keeper Mitchell Butler turned in a solid game and recorded three saves, with the only allowed goal coming off a penalty kick.
Since their game one loss, Wellsboro has allowed just one goal per game and is averaging three goals on offense.
Wellsboro now will look to extend their win streak to five games, when they take on a non-league opponent in the Loyalsock Lancers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.