“The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand was donated to the library by Susan VanDusen in memory of Kathleen MacKnight.
“Pennsylvania German Cookery” by Ann Hark, “Historic Tales of the Pennsylvania Wilds” by Kathy Myers and “Our Southern Highlanders” by Horace Kephart were donated to the library by James and Patricia King in memory of Ada Copp.
The Le Cercle Moderne Book Club donated the following books: “The Edge of Summer” by Viola Shipman, “Dreaming Of Flight” by Catherine Ryan Hyde, “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines, “Ship Of Brides” by JoJo Moyes and “Under the Golden Sun” by Jenny Ashcroft.
New Adult Fiction includes “Famous in a Small Town” by Viola Shipman, “The Spectacular” by Fiona Davis, “The Cafe at Beach End” by RaeAnne Thayne and “Trial” by Richard North Patterson.
New Juvenile Fiction includes “Francine Pascal’s Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends.”
New Children’s Fiction includes “Our Pool” by Lucy Ruth Cummins, “Penny & Pip” by Candace Fleming and “How to Catch a Unicorn” by Adam Wallace.
New DVDS include “John Wick 4” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”