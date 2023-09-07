WESTFIELD — After leading for a majority of their Friday, Sept. 1 contest against Athens, the Cowanesque Valley Indians suffered their first loss of the 2023 season in a comeback thriller by a score of 28-22.
The CV team led by as many as 16 in the second quarter, with the offense clicking behind another huge contest from Fletcher Good, who would score the first touchdown of the game on a 70-yard touchdown catch from Graham Hess on a fake punt to go up 6-0.
With the Wildcat offense struggling, they turned to their special teams to give them a spark and blocked a punt, and scooped it up for a touchdown.
After a two-point conversion the Wildcats would find themselves in the lead for the first time of the game 8-6 in the second frame.
But the CV offense wasn’t finished just yet, and on the next possession Good would continue to be uncontainable and scored on an 80-yard touchdown run.
Junior Timmy Freeman would rumble it in on the two-point try to give the Indians a 14-8 lead.
Good would reach paydirt for a third in the first half, this time on an eight-yard run, with Freeman converting another two-point conversion to go up 22-8.
With the Indians offense cooking, it looked as though they may run away with the game, but the Wildcats defense would tighten up and not allow another score for the remainder of the contest.
Athens would strike one more time before the halftime buzzer, with quarterback Connor Davidson finding Eli Chapman for a 30-yard touchdown pass, and after a two-point conversion would narrow the gap to 22-16 headed into the break.
The Indians’ offense would be plagued by turnovers and miscues in the second half, with a fumble setting up the Wildcats for a third quarter score with Davidson scoring his second touchdown of the game on a five-yard run.
After failing to convert the extra-point, the game remained knotted at 22, where it would stay until the final quarter of the game.
The methodical comeback would see the Wildcats take their first lead of the second half in the fourth quarter on a Robinson touchdown catch from 43 yards out — one they would hold throughout.
Penalties and miscues cost the Indians a 2-0 start, but CV Head Coach Joe Leonard was happy with the overall performance and how they competed against a team who topped them by a lopsided score of 49-0 last season.
“Athens bounced back from their first week and played well,” Leonard said. “We competed, and just need to improve on execution on a few things and we will continue to improve.”
Despite the loss, Good was nearly unstoppable in the first half and racked up a total of 221 yards on nine carries and one catch and scored all three of the Indians’ touchdowns on the night.
He was also huge in the secondary for the CV squad, and had four tackles and an interception in an incredible night for the breakout star for the Indians.
Freeman also turned in a strong performance and used seven carries to rack up 47 yards while converting two two-point conversions on the night.
He also was leader of the defensive unit, and racked up a team-high 13 tackles on the night while Kegan Lane and Lowell Baker each had 10 tackles as well.
Junior quarterback Graham Hess continued his hot start to the 2023 season, and used three completions to rack up 100 yards and one touchdown while rushing the ball for 53 yards.
Currently at 0.500 on the season, the Indians next matchup will be against the 0-2 Montgomery Red Raiders on Friday, Sept. 8 at Montgomery with a 7 p.m. start.