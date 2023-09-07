The Williamson Warrior soccer team continued their undefeated start to the 2023 season as they moved to 5-0 with wins over Towanda and Northern Potter this past week.
In their first game of the week, Williamson hosted the Towanda Black Knights on Thursday, Aug. 31 where they picked up a shut out win of 5-0 for their fourth win.
Williamson scored early and often, and put the pressure on Towanda as they racked up 26 shots on goal.
Scoring for the Warriors was Kade Ficks, Braeden Colwell, Aiden O’Neal, Jordan Monroe and Will Gehman as the Warriors got five goals from five players in the win.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Warriors kept things rolling as they dropped a non-league opponent in Northern Potter by a lopsided score of 8-0.
Williamson’s Gehman and Hayden Plunkert led the way for the Warriors with two goals apiece in the 8-0 blowout, while Ficks, Colwell, and Maddox Hartman all added a goal in the scoring frenzy that saw Williamson outshoot the Northern Potter team 16-4.
In goal, Loagan Stickler once again was perfect, and stopped four shots in the shutout.
The Warriors through five games now have a goal differential of 20-3 and have allowed just three goals (not including shootouts) and have dominated the compeition so far.
They currently sit as the top team in the NTL boys soccer standings and are a perfect 2-0 in league play so far this season.
Williamson will look to continue their impressive run to open the year as they travel to take on Northeast Bradford on Wendesday, Sept. 6 with a 4 p.m. start with a chance to push themselves to a 6-0 start to their season.