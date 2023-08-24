Travis Woodward took home his second-consecutive first-place finish in the Tioga County Fair Demolition Derby on Saturday, Aug. 12, and overcame varying obstacles to take home another trophy in 2023.
Woodward had planned on using his car from last year’s competition, but the night before had issues with the car, and was unable to compete using it.
He was able to fix his car for Saturday, with the help from Stony Fork Salvage Yard, and was able to, with the help of friends, build and modify the car and its safety features to compete on Saturday.
With the clock ticking, Woodward and his friends completed the changes with hours to spare and would roll into the event with the paint still wet on the vehicle.
After arriving, Woodward’s car got the green light from the inspectors, and he competed despite overwhelming circumstances not in his favor.
He would compete against 14 other cars and with four cars remaining, his vehicle would even catch far and had to extinguished.
Once the fire was quelled, he would get the okay to restart his car and continue to compete and outlasted the competition of the other cars to take home the first-place finish.