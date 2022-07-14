More than 200 alumni and friends of the Mansfield University football program, including a record 43 foursomes, came together to raise $13,500 at the annual Steve Zegalia Memorial Golf Outing presented by Blaise Alexander Mansfield Dealerships on Saturday, July 9 at Corey Creek Golf Club.
The Zegalia Golf Outing, named for former MU football coach Steve Zegalia who passed away in 2003, is organized by Mountaineer Football Alumni with support from Mansfield University. The annual event is open to everyone, and all proceeds support the Mountaineer sprint football program.
“What a weekend it turned out to be, including the incredible weather we were blessed with,” said Rocco Zegalia, son of Steve Zegalia. “Someone was overheard saying if you listen, all you hear is people laughing and having a good time. That is what we have strived for and I believe we have arrived.”
Two foursomes scored a 60 in the 18-hole best ball scramble, but the team of Eli Morgan, Chris Southard, Levi Weiskopff, and Taylor Parsons took first overall with a tiebreaker on No. 16. The Morgan team donated the cash prize of $500 back to the MU football program. The team of Roger Maisner, Tom Elsasser, Tony Fiamingo, and Bill Chabala took second with a 60 and the team of Mike Collier, Charlie Phillips, Butch Carty, and Tim Kelleher took third with a 61.
Guy Smith won the Closest to the Pin competition on No. 10. Matt Squire, Guy Smith, and Kristen Long won their respective Longest Drive competitions on No. 7.
The event transitioned to a tee time format in 2022 to accommodate the growing field of players. An Awards Banquet at Decker Gymnasium was also added to the weekend’s events for the first time in 2022.
“Due to the assistance provided by the Zegalia Golf Outing, the football team is able to acquire the necessary things to help us compete in the very tough CSFL,” explained John Evans, MU head football coach. “We are coming off of our best 3 seasons ever and much of this success is due to the support of our alumni.”
