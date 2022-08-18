On Thursday Aug. 11, Tioga County Fair held its annual rodeo, this time welcoming the competition of Bullride Mania to the mix.
The competitors of Bullride Mania do more than just ride bulls. They also practice to compete with bucking broncos, barrel racing, breakaway roping and team roping as well.
The competition began at 7 p.m. with an introduction from announcer Ty Miller and a grand opening of all the equine riders competing.
“A lot of people don’t realize how big the industry is and how much bigger it can grow.
The fans are always amazing and if you get really good, the money in the competition is astronomical,” Miller said.
Miller has spent the last eight years announcing for rodeos and bullrides all over the country.
He grew up surrounded by the sport, and was shocked to learn you didn’t have to be a rider to make a career out of it.
When it came time for the riders to mount up, the crowd’s excitement was tangible. The bull riders came first, followed by some breakaway roping before getting into the bucking broncos.
“There’s a stereotype when it comes to the sport. Some people think we hurt the animals to make them buck and that’s not true. They buck because they want to.” bullrider Nick Mest said.
As if to prove this point, one bull just wasn’t in the “bucking mood” and simply laid down in his gate.
The bull and rider were passed over and the rider dismounted until the bull felt good and ready to play his part.
“Riding is 90% mental. It’s a challenge between you and that bull. Man versus beast. That’s what makes it so exciting and so dangerous. Even though it’s dangerous, I’d rather be doing this than working a 9-5.” Mest said.
And most of his competitors would agree. Raymond Hostetler has been riding bucking broncos for eight years and shared many of the same thoughts on this rodeo style riding.
“Riding is the best, but you need money to keep riding. So you keep riding and keep practicing and hope for the best.
It takes a lot of practice, but with all that practice, you know what to do if the situation gets dangerous.”
When it came time for Hostetler to compete, his bronco threw him into the fence, but Hostetler walked away with his head held high.
“You definitely have to know what you’re getting into when you do this sport.
There’s always a chance for things to get real dangerous, but that’s why we practice and we have the safety team out there,” Mest explained.
When a rider is bucked or thrown off, the safety team steps in immediately. In the Tioga County Fair arena, two people on the ground and two on horseback corral the bull away from the rider and back into the chute, usually with minimal problems.
This sport is definitely not for everyone. It’s a unique connection between rider and animal. The riders quite literally put their lives on the line sometimes competing in this sport.
Riders have to not only trust themselves and their safety teams, but they must also respect the animals. It’s a battle of will and mental fortitude, but these riders wouldn’t trade their sport for anything else.
Bullride Mania is approaching their season end finals which will be held Nov. 19 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.