Dairy producers and dairy industry professionals are invited to one of six free roundtable meetings being held across Pennsylvania this November.
Hosted by the Center for Dairy Excellence in partnership with the Penn State Extension Dairy team, the events will be focused on business planning for dairy operations. Attendees will receive a business planning template and learn the steps involved in developing a plan.
“A well-written business plan can help dairy producers identify their goals and get the entire family and team members on the same page in executing this plan,” said Zach Myers, risk education manager at the Center for Dairy Excellence. “Whether you manage a dairy operation or work with dairy clients, our goal is to provide you with a business planning template, discuss the steps involved in developing a plan and help you create a roadmap for decision making.”
The roundtable meetings will be held in six counties across Pennsylvania and include a meal followed by discussion. Advanced registration is encouraged at www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/roundtable.
The Business Planning Roundtable Meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:
- Friday, Nov. 5 from 8:30-11 a.m. – Lancaster County at Lancaster Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster
- Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 8:30-11a.m. – Northumberland County aT Good Wil’s Restaurant, 24 Weaver Lane, Milton
- Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 1-3:30 p.m. – Tioga County at Lambs Creek Food & Spirits, 200 Gateway Dr., Mansfield
- Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 8-10:30 a.m. – Blair County at Bistro at the Village Green, 403 Village Way, Martinsburg
- Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 1-3:30 p.m. – Mercer County at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 1948 Leesburg Grove City Road, Grove City
- Thursday, Nov. 18 from 12-2:30 p.m. – Franklin County at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House (20 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg
To register for a roundtable meeting, visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/roundtable or contact Heidi Zimmerman at hzimmerman1@centerfordairyexcellence.org or 717-346-0849.