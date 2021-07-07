TIOGA — Police Chief Zac Moss presented his letter of resignation as chief to the borough council here at the meeting July 6.
“I’m stepping down as chief until the position is filled or Dec. 29, 2021, but I’m not leaving,” he said, citing his lack of time to dedicate to the position since he’s part-time and works at other area police departments.
Borough Solicitor Jeff Loomis said council can’t vote on or accept the resignation until Moss actually steps down from the position.
The borough had previously advertised a part-time/full-time police officer position on Facebook, and voted to also advertise for a new chief. Moss said the department is suffering a staffing shortage and asked the public to “be patient” as they aren’t able to cover all shifts.
Related to police matters, a resident shared concerns at the meeting over fireworks shot off in the borough on July 4, adding that no police officer was on duty to take his call. Moss said residents should call 911 when no officer is on duty, and state police will be dispatched if available, or leave a message at the Tioga station if not urgent.
The same resident said he and his wife were almost hit by cars twice while crossing at a new crosswalk on Wellsboro Street. Moss said it’s the law that cars must stop for pedestrians already in the crosswalk, but not if they haven’t yet left the sidewalk. Burnside said council would explore their options to install signs alerting drivers to the crosswalk and possible pedestrians.
Council voted to re-advertise the old Crown Victoria police car, which officers recently decommissioned by removing the inside equipment, siren, lights, radio and exterior decals. However, according to Council Member Bill Preston, removing the decals took the vehicle’s paint off down to the metal, exposing it to possible rust.
Community pool, market
The committee for the Tioga Grange, also known as the Tioga Roller Rink, wants to gift the building to the borough. At the meeting, grange member Debora Clark said several upgrades have been made to the 105-year-old building, including new plumbing, heating and electric. They’re also installing new windows and expanding the parking lot.
Clark said the grange hosts several kids’ classes and parties, which bring in enough money to maintain the building. Several grange volunteers are willing to stay on to work and perform maintenance if council accepts it. Burnside said council will form a committee to discuss the possible acquisition.
The opening day fundraiser for the community pool on June 12 brought in around $6,000, Wilcox reported.
Council approved the hiring of one or two workers for the pool concession stand at $7.50 an hour, as well as an additional lifeguard. They also approved the purchase of inflatable games for private pool parties at a cost of about $150.
Tioga Borough’s first farmer’s market is scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the borough office lawn on Main Street. Wilcox said eight vendors are currently signed on, including ones selling produce, meat, honey and handmade signs.
The next meeting of the Tioga Borough Council is Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the borough garage, unless otherwise noted.